Elections still matter

Editorial (11/14/19)Food bank gets answer to prayer with truck donationThe Southeast Missouri Food Banks prayers were answered recently, albeit in a somewhat unexpected way. First Presbyterian Church, through one its members, donated a refrigerator truck to the organization, which does important work with mobile food...
Column (11/13/19)Museum is unique part of local history; Special event celebrates it and all area veteransOn Saturday night, Nov. 16, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, area military veterans will be the guests of honor at a celebration and fundraising dinner for the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri. It promises to be an...
Column (11/12/19)'Harriet,' the movie: 'This is what purpose looks like'You have got to see it. Im not a big movie person. Its rare that Ill watch one, much less recommend one. But Harriet is one youve got to see. A week ago, I went to see this movie based on the life of Harriet Tubman, a slave, runaway,...
Column (11/12/19)Infrastructure, aquatics operations top council agendaAs the Cape Girardeau City Council begins deliberations on the next Transportation Trust Fund proposal to be voted on in April, it has to consider all of the proposed projects. Most were discussed by the TTF-6 committee and commented on by you, our...
GUEST COLUMN: Angela Davis wrong choice for Southeast MLK eventAngela Davis is scheduled to speak at the annual tribute dinner to the honorable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Southeast Missouri State University on Jan. 29. I must ask: Of all great potential speakers, why Davis? I believe wholeheartedly in the...
David Limbaugh book makes the case for conservatismDavid Limbaugh doesnt pull punches. His latest book, Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win, is a hard-hitting exposé on how the Democratic Party has been taken over by the hard left, from gender and racial extremism to...
History has shown that socialism isn't the cureMultiple forms of socialism, from hard Stalinism to European redistribution, continue to fail. Russia and China are still struggling with the legacy of genocidal communism. Eastern Europe still suffers after decades of Soviet-imposed socialist...
Editorial (11/8/19)Enjoy freedom? Thank a veteran.It's easy to take our freedoms for granted. In many countries things like going to church and voting in free elections are not a given. On Monday we will observe Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day to observe the end of World War I -- the...
Editorial (11/7/19)Zonta to recognize women of achievementThe women of Zonta are an impressive bunch. They regularly meet and engage in philanthropic causes for the betterment of our community and women around the world. The organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon is a joyous celebration of...
Column (11/6/19)Obama was right to speak against 'woke' cultureSo much of today's culture is disturbing, especially how disagreements (and differences) become flashpoints for wars of personal destruction. Many have assisted the creation of this culture, and much of the media inflames it, which is why it was...
Column (11/5/19)COLUMN: Veterans part of extended familyIt's simple to explain but maybe impossible to fully understand. Unless you're in the family. The bond among those who serve -- and served -- in the military is one of the strongest, with no regard for space or time. I haven't worn a military...
Column (11/5/19)Ad-hoc aquatic committee's recomendationsEditor's note: The following letter was submitted to Scott Meyer, city manager of the City of Cape Girardeau, and Dr. Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau Public School District, regarding the ad-hoc aquatics committee's recommendation...
Editorial (11/4/19)Loy has been steady presence for Cape airportA longtime fixture at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will retire at the end of this year. Bruce Loy has been the manager of the airport for 22 years, navigating the operation and its partners through many changes. In his tenure, the airport...
Editorial (11/1/19)Basketball analyst Adrian Branch to give inspirational messageFormer NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch has been in Cape Girardeau this week. The NBA Champion gave talks for several local schools and other organizations, and Branch will speak at 8 a.m. Saturday at La Croix Church. The...
Editorial (10/31/19)State should legislate online sales tax collectionThe online purchase you make in the comfort of your home might be a bit more convenient, but the consequences affect our local economy through retail sales and associated sales tax revenue. In recent weeks, the Southeast Missourian has reported Cape...
Editorial (10/28/19)Halloween safety tips and alternative eventsIf you plan to be out collecting candy with your kids Thursday night, make sure to be safe. Here are a few tips: n Stay with your child while trick-or-treating and make sure to remain visible to vehicle traffic. Flashlights, bright clothing and...
Editorial (10/25/19)SEMO Homecoming brings out school spiritGet your red and black out. It's Homecoming weekend for Southeast Missouri State University. More than 10,000 alumni are expected to be in town this weekend for various events, according to a story by Joshua Hartwig in the Southeast Missourian. The...
Editorial (10/24/19)EDITORIAL: Breast cancer awareness is more than a colorThis is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a cause represented with the color pink. According to a National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. The second and third most prevalent are lung and prostate...
Editorial (10/21/19)Newspaper celebrates 115 years and 41 awardsThis newspaper recently had a birthday celebrating 115 years in publication. On Oct. 3, 1904, the first Southeast Missourian was published. Many things have changed over that time both in the region we cover and the products we produced. But...
Letter (10/18/19)Political bitterness is hurtfulEveryone enjoys an honest, robust debate and the use of a hard word or term can be an effective way to strengthen a point that is being made. However, the use of a harsh word or term only stirs anger. I am sorry to say, it has become very apparent...
Elections still matter
No other president has been attacked as viciously and without justification as President Trump. The Socialist Democrats bogus attempts to remove a constitutionally-elected president from office and to nullify the 2016 election goes beyond merely irritating. Their obsession is killing the Founding Fathers vision of a Constitutional Republic, the Constitution, the Electoral College, and the freedoms so many have sacrificed so much for to preserve.
Democrat Adam Schiff, chairman of the committee responsible for the impeachment inquiry, read from a document he wrote and claimed it was the original transcript of President Trumps call with the Ukrainian president except it was nothing more than poorly written lines from a B movie script!
Schiff submitted his fabricated document into the record of the House Intelligence Committee and tried to pass it off as evidence that Congress must impeach President Trump. When asked about his false document, he tried to cover up his egregious statement by saying, it was just parody . Do Democrats really believe parody can be used as evidence in an impeachment inquiry?
How deep will the Socialist Democrats go to in order to impeach a constitutionally-elected president? Apparently, the depth is bottomless. They will stop at nothing to destroy President Trump.
The Socialist Democrats want to boot the president from office before the next election. Theyre afraid of challenging him legitimately and with honor. Let the election decide the fate of the president.
DREW ELGIN, Jackson