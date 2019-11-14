Prayer 11-14-19

More to explore
-
Cape airport soars with 10,000 boardings, more fundingThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has drawn more than 10,000 passenger boardings this calendar year, opening the door to another $850,000 in federal funding for the airport, city officials said Wednesday. The 10,000-boardings threshold was...
-
A tail wagging its dog: Mac's Mission in Jackson rescues two-tailed 'unicorn' puppyTen-week-old golden retriever Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn has no idea he has become an internet sensation after being rescued by Macs Mission in Jackson and he doesnt seem bothered by the extra tail between his eyes,...
-
After years of decline in donations, Salvation Army kettle campaign to incorporate electronic optionThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau has been dealing with dwindling funds for the past three years. And with this years shortened shopping season approaching, the organization has decided to try something new during this years bell-ringing...
-
Rep. Jason Smith: House in 'chaos' as Democrats focus on impeachment1As Democratic lawmakers in the House pushed forward with televised impeachment hearings Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith decried what he called true chaos in government. In a phone interview, Smith said, In my time serving in public office, I...
-
Mayor backs off Spanish Street parking planA proposal to cut into the Common Pleas Courthouse hillside to provide added parking on Spanish Street may not be worth the cost, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday. Fox recently suggested improvements should be made to Spanish Street in...
-
Cape council revamps liquor review boardThe Cape Girardeau City Council has revamped the liquor-license review board, giving itself the power to appoint all three members of the board and eliminating the need for the council to handle appeals. Under the measure given first-round approval...
-
-
Game on: SEMO introduces eSports ArenaCompetitive gaming students at Southeast Missouri State University now have a place all their own a 1,500-square-foot eSports Arena at Towers Complex dormitory. Previously occupied by a computer lab, the space contains 12 liquid-cooled desktop...
-
SEMO professor wrestles with impeachment hearings, weary of 'political theater'9Televised impeachment hearings, which begin today, will be more political theater than a fact-finding effort into alleged actions of President Donald Trump, a political science professor said Tuesday. The hearings by the intelligence committee of...
-
Free seats at Spirit of Democracy banquet for military, familiesOrganizers hope for hundreds to attend Saturdays inaugural Spirit of Democracy fundraising banquet at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau to benefit the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri. With that hope in mind and through...
-
'I'm gonna keep my horse in the barn you know': Cape superintendent Glass raps to announce cancellation3To the tune of Lil Nas Xs Old Town Road, snow and ice prompted Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass to star as sheriff alongside dancers in horse masks in his third No School Today YouTube video. As of Tuesday night,...
-
Cape city 'yields' pedestrian signs to parades, snow plows4Cape Girardeau city workers removed the yield to pedestrian signs along a four-block stretch of Broadway to accommodate a parade last month and will keep them down this winter to allow for snow plowing. The signs were installed in late April...
-
-
Construction to start on Jackson roundabout projectConstruction of a new roundabout in Jackson is expected to begin today, city officials said. The nearly $739,000 project to construct a roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard will commence with relocation of underground utilities near...
-
Photo Gallery 11/13/19Narwhal: "little magical furry unicorn" and internet sensationA 10-week-old golden retriever pup named Narwhal set the internet ablaze this week on account of a small tail growing out from between its eyes. Rochelle Steffen, founder of Mac's Mission animal rescue in Jackson, where Narwhal currently resides,...
-
Rural Routes: 'It's where I belong': Bollinger County parishioners reflect on church's history and future3BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. A little more than seven miles east of Zalma, Missouri, and a short distance off Highway 51, sits the rural Bollinger County church of Dongola Friendship Baptist. With its adjacent cemetery and church hall, the place of...
-
Salvation Army sets plans for annual Thanksgiving Day mealPlans are in place for the Salvation Armys annual Thanksgiving Day dinner, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lt. Matthew DeGonia said. Items on the menu will be the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry...
-
Jason Smith visits Catapult Creative House to learn about young professionalsU.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Mo., visited Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau for the first time Saturday to familiarize himself with entrepreneur projects created by high school and Southeast Missouri State University students. ...
-
Cape school district looks to boost playground safety with boulders1The Cape Girardeau School District plans to boost playground safety with boulders at Clippard Elementary School. School officials have decided to install 16 boulders, 3-by-3-feet to 4-by-4-feet in size, along the outside of the fence running along...
-
Winter weather forces cancellationsA winter storm, accompanied by arctic temperatures, prompted the cancellation Monday of several Veterans Day activities and other events in the area, and led to early closings of some schools. Monday night's open house at Notre Dame Regional High...
-
Second allegation of sexual abuse of minor made against deceased local priestA second allegation of sexual abuse of a minor has been made against a priest who spent time in Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, a second allegation was made against William E. Donovan...
-
Sikeston woman dies after exiting moving vehicleMINER, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, woman was killed after exiting a moving vehicle Sunday evening. Ronnie L. Warning, 62, of Sikeston, was driving northbound on County Road 538, 2 miles east of Miner, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday when his passenger,...
-
Local News 11/11/19Spirit of Democracy fundraiser to benefit Stars and Stripes Museum in BloomfieldBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Not many Missourians know the U.S. military's daily newspaper, Stars and Stripes, was founded here Nov. 9, 1861. Union soldiers occupying the town commandeered the printing press of the Bloomfield Herald and issued a four-page...
-
-
-
Local News 11/10/19Avenue of Flags Veterans Day display canceled due to inclement weather1The Avenue of Flags will not be on display Monday for Veterans Day at Cape County Park North because of the forecast for inclement weather. David Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags program, made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday...
-
Most read 11/9/19GUEST COLUMN: Angela Davis wrong choice for Southeast MLK event17Angela Davis is scheduled to speak at the annual tribute dinner to the honorable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Southeast Missouri State University on Jan. 29. I must ask: Of all great potential speakers, why Davis? I believe wholeheartedly in the...
-
Most read 11/9/19David Limbaugh book makes the case for conservatism82David Limbaugh doesnt pull punches. His latest book, Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win, is a hard-hitting exposé on how the Democratic Party has been taken over by the hard left, from gender and racial extremism to...
-
Local News 11/9/19Cape council members at odds over proposed tobacco-sale ban4Cape Girardeau City Council members remain at odds over a proposal to prohibit anyone younger than 21 from buying tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes. Council members last month instructed city staff to research a possible city...
-
Most read 11/8/19Community leaders remember businessman Glenn Reeves1Co-founder of Horizon Screen Printing and former Sears manager Glenn Reeves was remembered fondly by local leaders after news spread of the Cape Girardeau businessmans death Wednesday at Southeast Hospital. Reeves business career began in Baton...
-
Most read 11/8/19Ronald Clark hopes new evidence prompts Missouri Supreme Court to release him from prison1Prosecutors called it murder. Ronald Clark called it self-defense. Now new evidence supports Clarks claim and gives him hope the Missouri Supreme Court may free him after decades of incarceration. Clark has spent most of his adult life in jail,...
-
Most read 11/7/19Cape Mayor Bob Fox: Spanish Street upgrades could tie in with courthouse project5Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox wants to see improvements made to Spanish Street in conjunction with plans to renovate the Common Pleas Courthouse as part of the new city hall project. It needs to be discussed right now, Fox said Wednesday. The...
-
Most read 11/6/19Cape council, school board seek 'deep dive' into operating costs for two pools17Cape Girardeau city and school district staff plan to dive into the finances of operating two indoor pools as officials wrestle with how best to recover costs. City manager Scott Meyer told council and school board members, at a joint study session...
-
Most read 11/6/19Oak Ridge voters reject liquor by the drink, second time in four yearsFor the second time in four years, voters in Oak Ridge have rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed a local restaurant to serve liquor by the drink. Voters Tuesday turned down the measure by seven votes, 30 to 23. Four years ago, a...