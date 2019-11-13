*Menu
Donation to rebuild Cornerstone Wesleyan Church

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Therese Glueck
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

A fierce lightning storm in July destroyed the Wesleyan Church in Scott City. Neighboring church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, wanted to help assist in rebuilding Cornerstone Wesleyan Church. A chicken vegetable stew dinner was held and raised $2,737. Shown are on the right Bob Lenz, pastor of Wesleyan Church, accepting a check from St. Joseph Church parishioners, Therese Glueck and Diane and Kenny Page.

Comments