Take the Stress Out of the Holidays with These 3 Tips

The air is crisp, the leaves are falling and decorations are going up  holiday party planning season is here! Whether youre in charge of planning parties for your family, friends or business, ensuring all the details are in place has the potential to be a stressful and expensive matter. It doesnt have to be, though; with these three party-planning tips, help yourself enjoy the holidays this year as much as the guests youre entertaining.

1. Rent what you can.

Buying decorations, tables, chairs and even PA systems (depending on your partys needs) can be an expense and a hassle, especially if you dont have space to store the items you buy and dont want to invest time in selling them afterwards.

Renting these items is a time-saving and space-saving solution: you can make one stop at the rental store to get everything you need, and everything will go back there after the party is over, says Amy Kasten-Yates, manager of Rental Land in Cape Girardeau.

Renting is also a greener party planning option and a way to let someone else be up on the trends so you dont have to be.

2. Use real linens.

One easy way to make any party look and feel instantly classy is to use real linens as tablecloths and napkins. This helps guests see that the event is a special one and feel as if they are receiving a fine dining experience. And while youre at it, use real dishes, too: many rental stores will do the dishes for you after the party is over, so its no extra work for you. Your guests will appreciate the gesture.

You dont have to do the dishes after the party if you rent dishes from Rental Land, Kasten-Yates says. We take care of that for you.

3. Get everything delivered to your door.

One of the most time-consuming elements of throwing a party can be collecting all the materials you need from stores and restaurants. With many rental stores delivery service, you can spend this energy doing other types of preparation for the party, or you can use this time to renew before entertaining your guests.

With our delivery service, you can get everything youve rented delivered to your door so you can cross that errand off your list, Kasten-Yates says.

Let Rental Land at 1914 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau help you take care of the details of your next holiday party so you can focus on being with your family and friends, doing what you all do best: creating holiday memories to cherish for years to come. For party planning assistance including rental delivery service, call Amy at (573) 332-7186.