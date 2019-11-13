Prayer 11-13-19

More to explore
SEMO professor wrestles with impeachment hearings, weary of 'political theater'1Televised impeachment hearings, which begin today, will be more political theater than a fact-finding effort into alleged actions of President Donald Trump, a political science professor said Tuesday. The hearings by the intelligence committee of...
Free seats at Spirit of Democracy banquet for military, familiesOrganizers hope for hundreds to attend Saturdays inaugural Spirit of Democracy fundraising banquet at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau to benefit the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri. With that hope in mind and through...
Game on: SEMO introduces eSports ArenaCompetitive gaming students at Southeast Missouri State University now have a place all their own a 1,500-square-foot eSports Arena at Towers Complex dormitory. Previously occupied by a computer lab, the space contains 12 liquid-cooled desktop...
'I'm gonna keep my horse in the barn you know': Cape superintendent Glass raps to announce cancellationTo the tune of Lil Nas Xs Old Town Road, snow and ice prompted Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass to star as sheriff alongside dancers in horse masks in his third No School Today YouTube video. As of Tuesday night,...
Cape city 'yields' pedestrian signs to parades, snow plows1Cape Girardeau city workers removed the yield to pedestrian signs along a four-block stretch of Broadway to accommodate a parade last month and will keep them down this winter to allow for snow plowing. The signs were installed in late April...
Construction to start on Jackson roundabout projectConstruction of a new roundabout in Jackson is expected to begin today, city officials said. The nearly $739,000 project to construct a roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard will commence with relocation of underground utilities near...
Rural Routes: 'It's where I belong': Bollinger County parishioners reflect on church's history and future2BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. A little more than seven miles east of Zalma, Missouri, and a short distance off Highway 51, sits the rural Bollinger County church of Dongola Friendship Baptist. With its adjacent cemetery and church hall, the place of...
Salvation Army sets plans for annual Thanksgiving Day mealPlans are in place for the Salvation Armys annual Thanksgiving Day dinner, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lt. Matthew DeGonia said. Items on the menu will be the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry...
Jason Smith visits Catapult Creative House to learn about young professionalsU.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Mo., visited Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau for the first time Saturday to familiarize himself with entrepreneur projects created by high school and Southeast Missouri State University students. ...
Cape school district looks to boost playground safety with boulders1The Cape Girardeau School District plans to boost playground safety with boulders at Clippard Elementary School. School officials have decided to install 16 boulders, 3-by-3-feet to 4-by-4-feet in size, along the outside of the fence running along...
Winter weather forces cancellationsA winter storm, accompanied by arctic temperatures, prompted the cancellation Monday of several Veterans Day activities and other events in the area, and led to early closings of some schools. Monday night's open house at Notre Dame Regional High...
Second allegation of sexual abuse of minor made against deceased local priestA second allegation of sexual abuse of a minor has been made against a priest who spent time in Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, a second allegation was made against William E. Donovan...
Sikeston woman dies after exiting moving vehicleMINER, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, woman was killed after exiting a moving vehicle Sunday evening. Ronnie L. Warning, 62, of Sikeston, was driving northbound on County Road 538, 2 miles east of Miner, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday when his passenger,...
Local News 11/11/19Spirit of Democracy fundraiser to benefit Stars and Stripes Museum in BloomfieldBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Not many Missourians know the U.S. military's daily newspaper, Stars and Stripes, was founded here Nov. 9, 1861. Union soldiers occupying the town commandeered the printing press of the Bloomfield Herald and issued a four-page...
Local News 11/10/19Avenue of Flags Veterans Day display canceled due to inclement weather1The Avenue of Flags will not be on display Monday for Veterans Day at Cape County Park North because of the forecast for inclement weather. David Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags program, made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday...
Most read 11/9/19David Limbaugh book makes the case for conservatism80David Limbaugh doesnt pull punches. His latest book, Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win, is a hard-hitting exposé on how the Democratic Party has been taken over by the hard left, from gender and racial extremism to...
Cape council members at odds over proposed tobacco-sale ban4Cape Girardeau City Council members remain at odds over a proposal to prohibit anyone younger than 21 from buying tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes. Council members last month instructed city staff to research a possible city...
Cape County Commission approves $3.5 million jail improvements project1Cape Girardeau County government will spend about $3.5 million to renovate and replace the plumbing and electrical systems, and install a new heating and cooling system in the county jail. Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to proceed with...
Southeast veteran alumni reflect on service, time at school2Throughout its history, Southeast Missouri State University has had a strong veteran presence. From having one of the highest veteran populations in the state in the 1970s to establishing an Air Force ROTC program to creating a program that prepares...
Happy Warrior: Local MMA fighter Nathan Stearns makes his professional debut1From a swing set across the street from the Arena Building, Nathan Stearns watched the crowd gather for fight night. He said he wasn't nervous, and in fact seemed as calm as the Buddha he wore on a cord around his neck. He'd fought plenty before,...
Local lawmakers push shared-parenting legislation2State Rep. Kathy Swan and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford are pushing legislation for shared parenting in custody cases. The two Republican, Cape Girardeau lawmakers met recently with shared-parenting advocates in Cape Girardeau. A documentary,...
Interactive mobile bedroom to teach how to spot 'risky behavior' in childrenAn interactive mobile bedroom containing more than 70 items associated with substance use is making its way to Cape Girardeau for an adult-only discussion focused on preventing teenagers from getting involved with risky behaviors. The free event is...
Most read 11/9/19COLUMN: Angela Davis wrong choice for Southeast MLK event17Angela Davis is scheduled to speak at the annual tribute dinner to the honorable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Southeast Missouri State University on Jan. 29. I must ask: Of all great potential speakers, why Davis? I believe wholeheartedly in the...
MSHSAA could serve $91,000 in revenue to Cape this weekendWith 16 20-player teams in Cape Girardeau for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Volleyball Championships, Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Brenda Newbern said she expects $91,000 to funnel in --...
Photo Gallery 11/9/19Happy Warrior: Local MMA fighter Nathan Stearns goes proLocal athlete Nathan Stearns, 23, made his professional MMA debut during Cage of Honor 78 at the A.C. Brase Arena Building Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. In the weeks leading up to the fight, he poured himself into training, often rising at 2 a.m. to get a...
Local News 11/8/19SNAP after-school program plants 'seeds of hope' in south CapeStop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) will be planting seeds of hope within Cape Girardeau through GROW Afterschool Kids Club, a free creative program for children age 4 to 18. SNAP organization coordinator Felice Patton said the idea for...
Most read 11/8/19Community leaders remember businessman Glenn Reeves1Co-founder of Horizon Screen Printing and former Sears manager Glenn Reeves was remembered fondly by local leaders after news spread of the Cape Girardeau businessmans death Wednesday at Southeast Hospital. Reeves business career began in Baton...
Most read 11/8/19Ronald Clark hopes new evidence prompts Missouri Supreme Court to release him from prison1Prosecutors called it murder. Ronald Clark called it self-defense. Now new evidence supports Clarks claim and gives him hope the Missouri Supreme Court may free him after decades of incarceration. Clark has spent most of his adult life in jail,...
Most read 11/7/19Cape Mayor Bob Fox: Spanish Street upgrades could tie in with courthouse project5Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox wants to see improvements made to Spanish Street in conjunction with plans to renovate the Common Pleas Courthouse as part of the new city hall project. It needs to be discussed right now, Fox said Wednesday. The...
Most read 11/6/19Cape council, school board seek 'deep dive' into operating costs for two pools17Cape Girardeau city and school district staff plan to dive into the finances of operating two indoor pools as officials wrestle with how best to recover costs. City manager Scott Meyer told council and school board members, at a joint study session...
Most read 11/6/19Obama was right to speak against 'woke' culture10So much of today's culture is disturbing, especially how disagreements (and differences) become flashpoints for wars of personal destruction. Many have assisted the creation of this culture, and much of the media inflames it, which is why it was...