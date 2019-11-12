*Menu
Big eight-point buck

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Sally Deevers
Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Cian Deevers, son of David and Christy Deevers of Jonesboro, Arkansas, shot an eight-point buck during the youth hunt on Nov. 2 on his grandparents', J.E. and Sally Deevers, farm in Cape Girardeau.

