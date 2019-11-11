*Menu
Patriot Pen Winners at Guardian Angel School

Monday, November 11, 2019
Pictured are the Patriot Pen winners for 2019 from Guardian Angel School. Left to right are Owen Forehand (8th grade) who received Honorable Mention, Parker Bryant (7th grade) who received Honorable Mention, and Amelia LeGrand (6th grade) who received 4th place in the overall contest conducted by the Morley VFW.

Patriot Pen is an essay contest conducted annually by the Morley Veterans of Foreign War organization. Guardian Angel School in Oran as well as the area public schools participate in this and compete against each other. The topic this year was "What Makes America Great?". Our students in grades 6-8 wrote essays and then a teacher panel selected the best essay from each grade. These 3 winners were sent on to the Morley VFW for them to judge, along with the public school essay winners. All of the winners were then recognized at the Veteran's Day Assembly at Oran High School on Veteran's Day, November 11. The winners from Guardian Angel and how they placed were: Amelia LeGrand (6th grade) 4th place; Owen Forehand (8th grade) Honorable Mention; and Parker Bryant (7th grade) Honorable Mention. Congratulations to all of the Patriot Pen winners!!

