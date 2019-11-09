Prayer 11-10-19

More to explore
-
Cape council members at odds over proposed tobacco-sale banCape Girardeau City Council members remain at odds over a proposal to prohibit anyone younger than 21 from buying tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes. Council members last month instructed city staff to research a possible city...
-
Cape County Commission approves $3.5 million jail improvements projectCape Girardeau County government will spend about $3.5 million to renovate and replace the plumbing and electrical systems, and install a new heating and cooling system in the county jail. Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to proceed with...
-
Southeast veteran alumni reflect on service, time at schoolThroughout its history, Southeast Missouri State University has had a strong veteran presence. From having one of the highest veteran populations in the state in the 1970s to establishing an Air Force ROTC program to creating a program that prepares...
-
Happy Warrior: Local MMA fighter Nathan Stearns makes his professional debutFrom a swing set across the street from the Arena Building, Nathan Stearns watched the crowd gather for fight night. He said he wasn't nervous, and in fact seemed as calm as the Buddha he wore on a cord around his neck. He'd fought plenty before,...
-
Local lawmakers push shared-parenting legislation1State Rep. Kathy Swan and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford are pushing legislation for shared parenting in custody cases. The two Republican, Cape Girardeau lawmakers met recently with shared-parenting advocates in Cape Girardeau. A documentary,...
-
Interactive mobile bedroom to teach how to spot 'risky behavior' in childrenAn interactive mobile bedroom containing more than 70 items associated with substance use is making its way to Cape Girardeau for an adult-only discussion focused on preventing teenagers from getting involved with risky behaviors. The free event is...
-
MSHSAA could serve $91,000 in revenue to Cape this weekendWith 16 20-player teams in Cape Girardeau for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Volleyball Championships, Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Brenda Newbern said she expects $91,000 to funnel in --...
-
Photo Gallery 11/9/19Happy Warrior: Local MMA fighter Nathan Stearns goes proLocal athlete Nathan Stearns, 23, made his professional MMA debut during Cage of Honor 78 at the A.C. Brase Arena Building Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. In the weeks leading up to the fight, he poured himself into training, often rising at 2 a.m. to get a...
-
SNAP after-school program plants 'seeds of hope' in south CapeStop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) will be planting seeds of hope within Cape Girardeau through GROW Afterschool Kids Club, a free creative program for children age 4 to 18. SNAP organization coordinator Felice Patton said the idea for...
-
Community leaders remember businessman Glenn Reeves1Co-founder of Horizon Screen Printing and former Sears manager Glenn Reeves was remembered fondly by local leaders after news spread of the Cape Girardeau businessmans death Wednesday at Southeast Hospital. Reeves business career began in Baton...
-
Ronald Clark hopes new evidence prompts Missouri Supreme Court to release him from prison1Prosecutors called it murder. Ronald Clark called it self-defense. Now new evidence supports Clarks claim and gives him hope the Missouri Supreme Court may free him after decades of incarceration. Clark has spent most of his adult life in jail,...
-
Ronald Clark says witnesses were silent about the 1994 fatal shootingRonald Clark never figured he would be charged with murder, much less convicted. After all, he had witnesses. But many of them never spoke up. A lot of people, they didnt want to get in between the two families. They stayed silent, he said...
-
Cape Mayor Bob Fox: Spanish Street upgrades could tie in with courthouse project5Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox wants to see improvements made to Spanish Street in conjunction with plans to renovate the Common Pleas Courthouse as part of the new city hall project. It needs to be discussed right now, Fox said Wednesday. The...
-
No injuries from two-alarm fire at Scott City grain facilityLocal fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at Midwest Grain and Barge late Tuesday morning in Scott City, where a blaze began in an electrical building near a loading area and spread up grain elevators. Scott City fire chief Trent August...
-
Notre Dame's production of '12 Angry Jurors' debuts today at the high schoolWith a different take on the play 12 Angry Men, the students and faculty at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau are debuting a more inclusive version at 7 p.m. today: 12 Angry Jurors. We talked with director Cynthia King to find...
-
Perry County family honors farmer through Adopt-a-County-Road ProgramIn memory of a Perryville, Missouri, farmer who died at the age of 48 in December, a new beautification program has hit the streets of the city. The Lohmann family of Perry County has adopted Perry County Road 502 in honor of Todd Lohmann making...
-
-
-
Doniphan man sentenced 64 months on firearms chargeA Doniphan, Missouri, man was sentenced to 64 months in prison on a felony firearm conviction Wednesday, according to the United States Attorneys Office. Terrance Malkowski, 28, was convicted on one count of felony possession of a firearm and...
-
-
-
-
Route N in Scott County reduced for drainage workRoute N in Scott County, between County Road 332 and County Road 344, will be reduced as crews replace a pipe under the roadway. Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Thursday and Friday, according to a Missouri Department of...
-
Cape council, school board seek 'deep dive' into operating costs for two pools16Cape Girardeau city and school district staff plan to dive into the finances of operating two indoor pools as officials wrestle with how best to recover costs. City manager Scott Meyer told council and school board members, at a joint study session...
-
Into the night: New meter atop SE's Rhodes Hall tracks light pollution, global warming1As if something from the intergalactic classic Star Wars landed on the rooftop of Southeast Missouri State Universitys Rhodes Hall, a device nicknamed PO, after the film series character Poe Dameron observes the amount of light pollution...
-
Automated defibrillators donated to local organizationsThe SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, is working to reduce the annual number of fatal cardiac arrests in the United States by distributing defibrillators throughout the region. Using funds raised by the...
-
Pavement, water system construction planned for Jackson in 2020Funding for plans to improve pavement and waterlines along East Main Street was approved at Monday nights Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting, according to Mayor Dwain Hahs. Under the current project plan by St. Louis-based engineering firm Horner &...
-
Fire district bond issue falls short of super majority needed for passage4A proposed bond issue in the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District failed to win the two-thirds majority needed Tuesday for passage. The measure garnered 65.8% approval, just under the 66.6% needed for passage. Voters supported the measure...
-
-
Family, organ recipients gather to honor donor Dominic HooperDominic Hoopers friends, family and organ recipients filled a room Saturday at The Front Porch in Scott City anticipating the reveal of his likeness in a floragraph a portrait made with floral materials such as spices, seeds and crushed...
-
Service members attend funeral of military hopeful1Service members in uniform attended the memorial service of hopeful soldier Joshua Johnson, 22, of Cape Girardeau on Saturday at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Johnson died Oct. 22 because of complications associated...
-
Pilot House still offers up barbecue, unique eats after six decades1The sign in front of the Pilot House restaurant says it was established in 1962 and the menus say it opened in 1961, but owner Jim Byrd says both those dates are wrong. Byrd has owned Pilot House since 1986 and, until recently, he also believed it...
-
Cape police identify shooting victim4Cape Girardeau police identified a Friday shooting victim as Torie M. Williams, 34, of St. Louis. Williams was killed early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with...
-
Most read 11/2/19Candy ready: Halloween behind-the-scenes with the Monroe familyWhether they're suiting up in the uniform of a popular superhero or transforming into something a little more ghoulish, Halloween night is often a busy one for kids and their families. That's true of the Monroe family and their six children who live...
-
Most read 11/1/19One person dead after multiple gunshots Friday in Cape7One person is dead following multiple gunshots Friday at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m...
-
Most read 11/1/19Pro-life memorial gone from South Mount Auburn site; VA health care center incomingThe field of crosses at the Cemetery of the Innocent in Cape Girardeau and its adjacent signs bearing Christian, pro-life messages have silently disappeared. Where 500 PVC-pipe crosses once stood prominently along one of the citys busiest...