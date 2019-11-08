Enjoy freedom? Thank a veteran.

Editorial

It's easy to take our freedoms for granted. In many countries things like going to church and voting in free elections are not a given.

On Monday we will observe Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day to observe the end of World War I -- the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 1918.

There will be local observances where people will gather to pay tribute to those who have served or are currently serving. We hope you consider attending one or more of these events.

On Tuesday the Southeast Missourian published a 12-page section honoring veterans, including many photos submitted by readers. If you know a local veteran who was not represented, please submit their photo next year when we honor the men and women of our military.

"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction," President Ronald Reagan said on July 6, 1987. "It has to be fought for and defended by each generation."

Thank you doesn't seem nearly enough. But to all the veterans who have served in the U.S. military, we are grateful for your service and sacrifice.