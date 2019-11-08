Dems' impeachment nonsense
Sixty-three million Americans elected Donald Trump to be president. On Nov. 9, 2016, the Leftist Democrats began trying to cancel their votes. Like spoiled children and rather than waiting for the next election, as the rest of us are doing, they're attempting to kick President Trump out of office.
To do this the Leftist Democrats ginned up a fake Russian collusion scheme. This fraudulent scandal was proven, by Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress, to be a hoax. Because the Russia hoax failed, the Leftist Democrats are now claiming there is a Ukrainian quid pro quo scam. This instigated another illegitimate impeachment inquiry.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a vote on and the House passed an Impeachment Inquiry Resolution. This resolution is not Articles of Impeachment. The impeachment inquiry still sidelines the minority by denying them representation on this serious matter. Speaker Pelosi is protecting her caucus from taking an unpopular vote on Articles of Impeachment. She knows a vote on Articles of Impeachment will doom most of her freshmen colleagues to one term and loss of the majority in the House.
Leftist Democrats are stooping to the lowest of levels to get what they want. They're obsessed and their obsession is ripping the country apart because it is based on lies and corruption.
Where's the outrage over this attempt at voter suppression?
To stop this travesty, everyone must contact their representative and demand an end to this impeachment nonsense. This is America, not some third world country, where elections matter.
DAVID LARSON, Jackson
-
Editorial (11/8/19)Enjoy freedom? Thank a veteran.It's easy to take our freedoms for granted. In many countries things like going to church and voting in free elections are not a given. On Monday we will observe Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day to observe the end of World War I -- the...
-
Editorial (11/7/19)Zonta to recognize women of achievementThe women of Zonta are an impressive bunch. They regularly meet and engage in philanthropic causes for the betterment of our community and women around the world. The organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon is a joyous celebration of...
-
Column (11/6/19)Obama was right to speak against 'woke' cultureSo much of today's culture is disturbing, especially how disagreements (and differences) become flashpoints for wars of personal destruction. Many have assisted the creation of this culture, and much of the media inflames it, which is why it was...
-
-
COLUMN: Veterans part of extended familyIt's simple to explain but maybe impossible to fully understand. Unless you're in the family. The bond among those who serve -- and served -- in the military is one of the strongest, with no regard for space or time. I haven't worn a military...
-
Ad-hoc aquatic committee's recomendationsEditor's note: The following letter was submitted to Scott Meyer, city manager of the City of Cape Girardeau, and Dr. Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau Public School District, regarding the ad-hoc aquatics committee's recommendation...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/4/19)Loy has been steady presence for Cape airportA longtime fixture at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will retire at the end of this year. Bruce Loy has been the manager of the airport for 22 years, navigating the operation and its partners through many changes. In his tenure, the airport...
-
-
World Series, baseball book and Oran connectionThere is something poetic about baseball. Teams with the highest payrolls, most home run hitters or hardest-throwing pitchers don't always come out the victor. A photo of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (6 feet, 7 inches tall and 282 pounds)...
-
-
Is California becoming premodern?More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state's largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric -- which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year -- preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark...
-
-
Editorial (11/1/19)Basketball analyst Adrian Branch to give inspirational messageFormer NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch has been in Cape Girardeau this week. The NBA Champion gave talks for several local schools and other organizations, and Branch will speak at 8 a.m. Saturday at La Croix Church. The...
-
Column (10/31/19)Rain stops parade; but cheerleaders, band and sports teams undauntedThe headline in the Southeast Missourian over the weekend summarized it perfectly: "Rain, rain, go away: SE Homecoming parade canceled, first time since '73." Overall, the rain gauge at the Cape Girardeau airport indicated nearly 4 inches fell...
-
Editorial (10/31/19)State should legislate online sales tax collectionThe online purchase you make in the comfort of your home might be a bit more convenient, but the consequences affect our local economy through retail sales and associated sales tax revenue. In recent weeks, the Southeast Missourian has reported Cape...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/28/19)Halloween safety tips and alternative eventsIf you plan to be out collecting candy with your kids Thursday night, make sure to be safe. Here are a few tips: n Stay with your child while trick-or-treating and make sure to remain visible to vehicle traffic. Flashlights, bright clothing and...
-
Column (10/26/19)Scopus/Sedge Fest is a slice of AmericanaThe best stories oftentimes come from unexpected places -- places such as Scopus and Sedgewickville, Missouri. In 2013, Randy and Brenda Johnson were visiting with a group of friends at Bollinger County Country Club. The couple, who at that time...
-
Editorial (10/25/19)SEMO Homecoming brings out school spiritGet your red and black out. It's Homecoming weekend for Southeast Missouri State University. More than 10,000 alumni are expected to be in town this weekend for various events, according to a story by Joshua Hartwig in the Southeast Missourian. The...
-
Editorial (10/24/19)EDITORIAL: Breast cancer awareness is more than a colorThis is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a cause represented with the color pink. According to a National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. The second and third most prevalent are lung and prostate...
-
Editorial (10/21/19)Newspaper celebrates 115 years and 41 awardsThis newspaper recently had a birthday celebrating 115 years in publication. On Oct. 3, 1904, the first Southeast Missourian was published. Many things have changed over that time both in the region we cover and the products we produced. But...
-
-
Letter (10/18/19)Political bitterness is hurtfulEveryone enjoys an honest, robust debate and the use of a hard word or term can be an effective way to strengthen a point that is being made. However, the use of a harsh word or term only stirs anger. I am sorry to say, it has become very apparent...
-
Editorial (10/18/19)Central students transport audience to NarniaCape Girardeau Central High School students have immersed themselves into the magical land of Narnia as they prepare to dazzle audiences this weekend with their production of a C.S. Lewis classic "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." The story...
-