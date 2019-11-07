Editorial
Zonta to recognize women of achievement
The women of Zonta are an impressive bunch. They regularly meet and engage in philanthropic causes for the betterment of our community and women around the world. The organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon is a joyous celebration of these ladies' personal and professional contributions to our community.
The 2019 Zonta Women of Achievement nominees include:
* Debbie Leoni, director of Cardiovascular Outreach Services at SoutheastHEALTH.
* Sonia R. Rucker, assistant to the president for equity and diversity and dean of students at Southeast Missouri State University.
* Julia Meiners Koester, assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County.
* Dr. Carmen Keith, CEO, founder and medical director of 360 Living.
* Angie Umfleet, owner of Chap Arnold Insurance.
* Merideth Pobst, director of communications and director of Jackson R-2 School District Foundation.
* Laurel Adkisson, American Family Insurance agent and owner.
* Sister Jane Kiefer, longtime social services advocate and chaplain at Saint Francis Medical Center where she retired in 1998.
Author, consultant and community advocate Dr. Loretta Prater will be honored with the Celebration Award. Dr. Barbara Capshaw Kohfeld principal of Barbara Blanchard Elementary School, will be recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The luncheon and awards ceremony will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
You can read more about each of these ladies in the latest edition of Mind + Body and a special section forthcoming in the Southeast Missourian.
Congratulations to all the ladies and thank you for building each other up, serving in your own ways, and working together for the betterment of women around the world.
