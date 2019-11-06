Prayer 11-6-19

More to explore
Cape council, school board seek 'deep dive' into operating costs for two pools1Cape Girardeau city and school district staff plan to dive into the finances of operating two indoor pools as officials wrestle with how best to recover costs. City manager Scott Meyer told council and school board members, at a joint study session...
Into the night: New meter atop SE's Rhodes Hall tracks light pollution, global warming1As if something from the intergalactic classic Star Wars landed on the rooftop of Southeast Missouri State Universitys Rhodes Hall, a device nicknamed PO, after the film series character Poe Dameron observes the amount of light pollution...
Automated defibrillators donated to local organizationsThe SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, is working to reduce the annual number of fatal cardiac arrests in the United States by distributing defibrillators throughout the region. Using funds raised by the...
Pavement, water system construction planned for Jackson in 2020Funding for plans to improve pavement and waterlines along East Main Street was approved at Monday nights Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting, according to Mayor Dwain Hahs. Under the current project plan by St. Louis-based engineering firm Horner &...
Fire district bond issue falls short of super majority needed for passageA proposed bond issue in the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District failed to win the two-thirds majority needed Tuesday for passage. The measure garnered 65.8% approval, just under the 66.6% needed for passage. Voters supported the measure...
Oak Ridge voters reject liquor by the drink, second time in four yearsFor the second time in four years, voters in Oak Ridge have rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed a local restaurant to serve liquor by the drink. Voters Tuesday turned down the measure by seven votes, 30 to 23. Four years ago, a...
Cape city hall plans include parking structure1Plans to transform the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into Cape Girardeaus new city hall will include construction of a two-level parking structure, city officials said Monday. Its one of the reasons why the City Council approved an...
From aviator to high school teacher, retired Col. Michael Goodin reflects on Air Force career1As a junior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, Michael Goodin went flying with a friend and knew then and there he wanted to go into the Air Force. I just love the feeling of flying, now retired Air Force Col. Goodin said. Its a sense of...
Cape council rezones historic property as renovation of Reynolds House proceedsCape Girardeau City Council members rezoned the historic Reynolds House on Monday as a private foundation plows ahead with renovations to the brick structure. The goal is to complete work on the 162-year-old building by February, said Alyssa...
Jackson board continues look at transitioning to charter governmentCity of Jackson officials continued during Monday evenings Board of Aldermen meeting to outline the potential timelines and necessary steps to transition into a charter city under home-rule governance. Jackson is classified as a 4th Class Missouri...
New software leads to changes in Perry County tax billsPerry County taxpayers should note their annual tax bills will have a different appearance this year because of a software upgrade at the Perry County Collectors Office, Collector Rodney Richardet said in a news release. Aside from the standard...
Millersville man dies in crash near DaisyA Millersville man was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning on Route B near Daisy, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. James D. Brown, 40, was driving south on Route B in a 1992 Toyota Camry at approximately 4:50 a.m....
Scouting for Food to be held this monthThe Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will hold Scouting for Food, the largest service project of the year, this month, according to a news release. Thousands of scouts will deliver more than 1 million blue Scouting for Food...
Cape Councilman Ryan Essex won't seek reelection1Cape Girardeau City Councilman Ryan Essex will not seek reelection next year. The Ward 5 councilman said in September he planned to run in the April election. But after Mondays council meeting, Essex said he changed his mind. Essex, chief...
Spirit of Democracy fundraiser to benefit Stars and Stripes Museum in BloomfieldBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Not many Missourians know the U.S. military's daily newspaper, Stars and Stripes, was founded here Nov. 9, 1861. Union soldiers occupying the town commandeered the printing press of the Bloomfield Herald and issued a four-page...
Office opens in Mounds to serve Illinois veteransThe Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) has opened a new office in Mounds, staffed by veterans service officer Dax Griffith. The new office will make it more convenient for veterans in the area to receive services from IDVA. Griffith is...
Veterans service officer: Helping fellow veterans along the wayFor some veterans, their service doesn't end when they take off the uniform. Michael Probst has 14 years of combined military service, and his job as a veterans service officer with the Missouri Veterans Commission allows him to continue to serve on...
Rural Routes: Pickup basketball game brings out friends' energy, competitivenessCHAFFEE, Mo. Eli Glueck and Craig Hanlon had a basketball game in a few hours, but that mattered less than the fact they were currently down by 2 in a different game and the deficit was growing. Their neighbor, Jay Jeremiah, was eyeing the...
Family, organ recipients gather to honor donor Dominic HooperDominic Hoopers friends, family and organ recipients filled a room Saturday at The Front Porch in Scott City anticipating the reveal of his likeness in a floragraph a portrait made with floral materials such as spices, seeds and crushed...
Service members attend funeral of military hopeful1Service members in uniform attended the memorial service of hopeful soldier Joshua Johnson, 22, of Cape Girardeau on Saturday at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Johnson died Oct. 22 because of complications associated...
Most read 11/4/19Pilot House still offers up barbecue, unique eats after six decades1The sign in front of the Pilot House restaurant says it was established in 1962 and the menus say it opened in 1961, but owner Jim Byrd says both those dates are wrong. Byrd has owned Pilot House since 1986 and, until recently, he also believed it...
Plan OK'd for renovated Common Pleas Courthouse to house Cape City Hall3The City of Cape Girardeau announced Friday afternoon a $12 million plan for Penzel Construction Co. Inc. and architecture firm TreanorHL to renovate the 165-year-old Common Pleas Courthouse and move City Hall back to its first home. Cape Girardeau...
Man hospitalized with head wound Sunday morningAt approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after the end of daylight saving time, an adult male with an injury to his scalp was transported from a family members house in the 1700 block of Pemiscot Street to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Joey...
Most read 11/4/19Cape police identify shooting victim4Cape Girardeau police identified a Friday shooting victim as Torie M. Williams, 34, of St. Louis. Williams was killed early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with...
Photo Gallery 11/3/1910th annual Community Choral FestivalSt. Paul Lutheran Church hosted its 10th annual Community Choral Festival on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Jackson. The event featured choir performances from First Baptist Church, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, New McKendree Methodist Church and St....
Photo Gallery 11/2/19Halloween behind-the-scenes with the Monroe familyWhether theyre suiting up in the uniform of a popular superhero or transforming into something a little more ghoulish, Halloween night is often a busy one for kids and their families. Thats true of the Monroe family and their six children who live...
Most read 11/1/19One person dead after multiple gunshots Friday in Cape7One person is dead following multiple gunshots Friday at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m...
Most read 11/1/19Pro-life memorial gone from South Mount Auburn site; VA health care center incomingThe field of crosses at the Cemetery of the Innocent in Cape Girardeau and its adjacent signs bearing Christian, pro-life messages have silently disappeared. Where 500 PVC-pipe crosses once stood prominently along one of the citys busiest...
Ghouls just want to have fun: 5 'haunted' sites in CapeTheres not much spookier than realizing some house, museum or entertainment venue in your neighborhood may be considered haunted. But even though theres no scientific evidence to fully support hauntings or other supernatural activity, that...
Study identifies safest cities in Missouri; Jackson ranked 16thA recent study by the consumer-focused security website Security Baron listed Jackson as the 16th safest city in the State of Missouri. The list ranked 124 Missouri cities using safety scores calculated with FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from...
Wappapello crappie spawn 'unreal,' but vital shad spawn is questionableWAPPAPELLO, Mo. Its just unreal, biologist Dave Knuth said as he pulled dozens of small, young-of-the-year crappies from a net on Wappapello Lake the morning of Oct. 24. Weve probably recorded at least a thousand of them the last three...