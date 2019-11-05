Tips to prepare your lawn for winter

November has finally arrived, along with our first frost of the season. Many local stores and vendors rushed to cover all of their plants to help prevent the frost from stunning their products.

There are many interesting things that happen to your lawn during the winter months as warm season grass lays dormant and cool season grass will continue to stay green and healthy. Applying the proper fertilizer to your lawn in late fall will help restore many nutrients to the soil that it may have lost during the heat stress of summer.

This is the perfect time to help restore those nutrients for the soil and encourage efficient root growth. Removing items in your yard that are covering the grass is a very important thing to do to avoid wet spots, mossy and moldy spots on your lawn.

One of the most common things that you need removed are leaves. It is very important to remove all the leaves in your lawn that are covering multiple areas of grass. Other objects that encourage dead spots in your lawn are limbs, lawn furniture and various other yard equipment and items.

Keeping your grass a lower 2- to 3-inch mow height is also very important in the winter months. This will enable moisture to stay lower to the soil instead of higher on a grass blade.

As the morning frost will continue to be more frequent in the weeks ahead, and then potential winter weather as time goes by, keep in mind that walking on the frozen grass blades can cause damage to that area and potentially prevent it from thriving when spring comes, thus allowing crab grass or other weeds to emerge in those spots.

If you have questions about the specific needs of your lawn and would like more information to develop a maintenance plan, do not hesitate to call us for free advice and information.

Ryan Dillick is the operation and sales manager for Green Grass Guys.