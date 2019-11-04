*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

cross of Dawn

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Paul Hennrich
Monday, November 4, 2019
Sitting atop of the old St. Vincent's Seminary on the riverfront in Cape Girardeau, this cross and its supporting structure were softly accentuated by the yellowish-red light of the rising sun.

Comments