Youth Firearms Season 2019

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Torie Eskew
Monday, November 4, 2019

Grant Eskew 8 years old, Son of Robert and Torie of Jackson, killed a 10 point buck Saturday during youth firearms season

