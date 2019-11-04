*Menu
Guardian Angel Redwings Win Third Place in Kiwanis Tournament

Monday, November 4, 2019
The Guardian Angel boys basketball team of Oran brought home a third place trophy in the Kiwanis Tournament held at Scott City High School from November 1-3. The varsity Redwings received this honor by defeating St. Mary Grade School of Cape Girardeau. Pictured left to right are (front row) Cooper Bryant, Owen Forehand and Reid Hobbs. In the back row are Tyson Goodale, Asst. Coach; Bill Loper, Coach; Aiden Scheeter, manager; Parker Bryant, Nolan Loper, Gabe Dirnberger, Cooper Senciboy, and Seth Ressel, Asst. Coach.

