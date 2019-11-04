Prayer 11-4-19

More to explore
Rural Routes: Pickup basketball game brings out friends' energy, competitivenessCHAFFEE, Mo. Eli Glueck and Craig Hanlon had a basketball game in a few hours, but that mattered less than the fact they were currently down by 2 in a different game and the deficit was growing. Their neighbor, Jay Jeremiah, was eyeing the...
Family, organ recipients gather to honor donor Dominic HooperDominic Hoopers friends, family and organ recipients filled a room Saturday at The Front Porch in Scott City anticipating the reveal of his likeness in a floragraph a portrait made with floral materials such as spices, seeds and crushed...
Service members attend funeral of military hopeful1Service members in uniform attended the memorial service of hopeful soldier Joshua Johnson, 22, of Cape Girardeau on Saturday at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Johnson died Oct. 22 because of complications associated...
Plan OK'd for renovated Common Pleas Courthouse to house Cape City HallThe City of Cape Girardeau announced Friday afternoon a $12 million plan for Penzel Construction Co. Inc. and architecture firm TreanorHL to renovate the 165-year-old Common Pleas Courthouse and move City Hall back to its first home. Cape Girardeau...
Man hospitalized with head wound Sunday morningAt approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after the end of daylight saving time, an adult male with an injury to his scalp was transported from a family members house in the 1700 block of Pemiscot Street to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Joey...
Cape police identify shooting victim2Cape Girardeau police identified a Friday shooting victim as Torie M. Williams, 34, of St. Louis. Williams was killed early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. A second gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/4/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 10/21/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills (action) Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion accepting the 2020 Employee Wage, Salary and Benefits Survey, as prepared by...
Photo Gallery 11/3/1910th annual Community Choral FestivalSt. Paul Lutheran Church hosted its 10th annual Community Choral Festival on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Jackson. The event featured choir performances from First Baptist Church, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, New McKendree Methodist Church and St....
Candy ready: Halloween behind-the-scenes with the Monroe familyWhether they're suiting up in the uniform of a popular superhero or transforming into something a little more ghoulish, Halloween night is often a busy one for kids and their families. That's true of the Monroe family and their six children who live...
Truck donation answers food bank's prayer1The idea sounded impossible at first, but thanks to the efforts of Cape Girardeau's First Presbyterian Church, a generous church member and her understanding husband, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank has added a refrigerator truck to its fleet of...
Photo Gallery 11/2/19Halloween behind-the-scenes with the Monroe familyWhether theyre suiting up in the uniform of a popular superhero or transforming into something a little more ghoulish, Halloween night is often a busy one for kids and their families. Thats true of the Monroe family and their six children who live...
Perryville man's poem included in anthologyA Perryville man's poem has been included in a national anthology. Glen E. Summers Sr.'s "A Great Lord" is included in East of the Sunrise and hangs in the Library of Congress. A Great Lord My friend, when you are blue, And you, know not what to...
One person dead after multiple gunshots Friday in Cape7One person is dead following multiple gunshots Friday at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m...
People's Shelter opens day early to help homeless during cold weather1As temperatures begin to dip below freezing, The Peoples Shelter is opening its doors to the homeless once again. Located in the basement of St. James A.M.E. Church, the shelter has provided warmth to unhoused citizens since January...
Pro-life memorial gone from South Mount Auburn site; VA health care center incomingThe field of crosses at the Cemetery of the Innocent in Cape Girardeau and its adjacent signs bearing Christian, pro-life messages have silently disappeared. Where 500 PVC-pipe crosses once stood prominently along one of the citys busiest...
Most read 11/1/19You've goat to be kidding me: Goat yoga comes to Cape GirardeauWhat happens when 25 yoga practitioners, treats and 20 very confused goats are combined? Goat yoga, of course. It's a group yoga session held in a goat pen, barn or area that allows both yoga practitioners and goats to interact while moving through...
New mural on view at Sikeston DepotArtist Craig Thomas of Cape Girardeau adds a mural to the front alcove of the Sikeston Depot late last month in Sikeston, Missouri. The mural, which took Thomas about a month and a half to complete, features Sikeston's regional connection to cotton...
Most read 10/31/19Ghouls just want to have fun: 5 'haunted' sites in CapeTheres not much spookier than realizing some house, museum or entertainment venue in your neighborhood may be considered haunted. But even though theres no scientific evidence to fully support hauntings or other supernatural activity, that...
CIT brings organizations together to help with mental health careWhen responding to calls involving someone with a mental health issue, law enforcement officers typically have limited options. Right now, the options are leaving them alone, which generally is not a good option; going to our jails, but then were...
Study identifies safest cities in Missouri; Jackson ranked 16thA recent study by the consumer-focused security website Security Baron listed Jackson as the 16th safest city in the State of Missouri. The list ranked 124 Missouri cities using safety scores calculated with FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from...
Wappapello crappie spawn 'unreal,' but vital shad spawn is questionableWAPPAPELLO, Mo. Its just unreal, biologist Dave Knuth said as he pulled dozens of small, young-of-the-year crappies from a net on Wappapello Lake the morning of Oct. 24. Weve probably recorded at least a thousand of them the last three...
Saint Francis looks at expansion in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday opened Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff, which Saint Francis Healthcare says lays the groundwork for its expansion in the city. The event recognized the changes that have taken place at...
Most read 10/30/19Jackson couple hosts second-annual 'puppy reunion' of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels1Seventy-five Cavalier King Charles Spaniels puppies have found their forever homes through the heartfelt efforts of Will and Marlene Dudley of Jackson. To celebrate, the couple hosted their second-annual puppy reunion Oct. 12 at their home, with...
Local News 10/30/19Scott County to produce book marking bicentennialIn celebration of Scott Countys bicentennial in 2021 and for the first time since 2003 plans are in place to publish a hardback, collectors quality book of submitted articles and photos pertaining to family stories and information on churches,...
Most read 10/30/19Angela Davis to present keynote address for King Jr. dinner17American political activist and academic Angela Davis has been announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Jan. 29 at the Show Me Center. Women in Action: Pursuing the...
Most read 10/29/19Liberty Apartments in south Cape still set to open in April1Despite an unusually rainy spring and summer, developers of a low-income housing project in Cape Girardeau say construction is on track for the projects on-time completion in the spring. Liberty Apartments, an eight-building, 40-unit apartment...
Most read 10/25/19Human remains found in Cape Girardeau alley, no signs of foul play4Human remains were found Friday afternoon in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. At approximately 1:07 p.m., Cape police were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of...