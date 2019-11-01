Basketball analyst Adrian Branch to give inspirational message

Editorial

Former NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch has been in Cape Girardeau this week.

The NBA Champion gave talks for several local schools and other organizations, and Branch will speak at 8 a.m. Saturday at La Croix Church. The event, which is free to attend, is sponsored by the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International.

Branch has been to Cape Girardeau previously as part of Sports World Ministries, a program where professional athletes go into schools to give positive remarks about good life choices, including the avoidance of illegal drugs and underage drinking.

Saturday's message at La Croix Church will focus on striving for excellence. "I think people could be inspired spiritually," event organizer Bob Nations told the Southeast Missourian.

Special thanks to Nations and the Full Gospel Business Men's group. Nations, whom we've written about before and who was recognized previously as a B Magazine Newsmaker, has a passion for sharing the Gospel and marketplace evangelism. Branch has a wonderful testimony and is a dynamic speaker. We hope you will consider attending the Saturday morning event at La Croix Church.