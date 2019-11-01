Basketball analyst Adrian Branch to give inspirational message

-
Column (10/31/19)Rain stops parade; but cheerleaders, band and sports teams undauntedThe headline in the Southeast Missourian over the weekend summarized it perfectly: "Rain, rain, go away: SE Homecoming parade canceled, first time since '73." Overall, the rain gauge at the Cape Girardeau airport indicated nearly 4 inches fell...
Editorial (10/31/19)State should legislate online sales tax collectionThe online purchase you make in the comfort of your home might be a bit more convenient, but the consequences affect our local economy through retail sales and associated sales tax revenue. In recent weeks, the Southeast Missourian has reported Cape...
Editorial (10/28/19)Halloween safety tips and alternative eventsIf you plan to be out collecting candy with your kids Thursday night, make sure to be safe. Here are a few tips: n Stay with your child while trick-or-treating and make sure to remain visible to vehicle traffic. Flashlights, bright clothing and...
Column (10/26/19)Scopus/Sedge Fest is a slice of AmericanaThe best stories oftentimes come from unexpected places -- places such as Scopus and Sedgewickville, Missouri. In 2013, Randy and Brenda Johnson were visiting with a group of friends at Bollinger County Country Club. The couple, who at that time...
Editorial (10/25/19)SEMO Homecoming brings out school spiritGet your red and black out. It's Homecoming weekend for Southeast Missouri State University. More than 10,000 alumni are expected to be in town this weekend for various events, according to a story by Joshua Hartwig in the Southeast Missourian. The...
Editorial (10/24/19)EDITORIAL: Breast cancer awareness is more than a colorThis is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a cause represented with the color pink. According to a National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. The second and third most prevalent are lung and prostate...
Column (10/23/19)Text about friend's death brings raw memories, inspirationLast week an acquaintance sent me a text with the photo of a column I wrote more than 25 years ago, February 1993. Among his comments: "Jon, you wrote this special article quite some time ago. It reached my heart. I'm thankful you wrote it. I've...
Editorial (10/21/19)Newspaper celebrates 115 years and 41 awardsThis newspaper recently had a birthday celebrating 115 years in publication. On Oct. 3, 1904, the first Southeast Missourian was published. Many things have changed over that time both in the region we cover and the products we produced. But...
Column (10/19/19)Why the Cape First medical debt outreach mattersSix million dollars. That's the amount of medical debt that will be forgiven thanks to the generous outreach of Cape First Church, a multi-site church with locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Marble Hill, Missouri. The church raised $61,388...
Letter (10/18/19)Political bitterness is hurtfulEveryone enjoys an honest, robust debate and the use of a hard word or term can be an effective way to strengthen a point that is being made. However, the use of a harsh word or term only stirs anger. I am sorry to say, it has become very apparent...
Editorial (10/18/19)Central students transport audience to NarniaCape Girardeau Central High School students have immersed themselves into the magical land of Narnia as they prepare to dazzle audiences this weekend with their production of a C.S. Lewis classic "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." The story...
Editorial (10/17/19)VintageNOW celebrates 10 years with Saturday's fashion showThis area loves a good event. And when you can combine a cause with the party, it makes it all the better. The 10th annual VintageNOW Fashion Show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. This will be a night of fun with fashion to...
New beauty graces the street in Cape GirardeauStrong, independent, upbeat and alluring, a new woman rules elegantly over Cape Girardeau. You can see her framed by foliage on the side of The Indie House at 605 Broadway, a beautiful new mural painted by Southeast Missouri state alumnus Terry...
GUEST COLUMN: How Missouri became the official state of the muleThe Oliver-Leming House on North Street, a Cape Girardeau landmark, would be an unlikely place to start a mule movement. As fate would have it, something strange occurred at the home known as Tara of River City. In the early 1990's, American Legion...
GUEST COLUMN: The story behind Cho Liang Lin's visit to CapeWhile this is not intended to be a performance review, it is an explanation of how the initial contact was made to get the world famous Cho Liang Lin here to perform with our Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at the Gala Season Opening Concert...
Editorial (10/11/19)FCA's Fields of Faith rally is about more than on the field successMore than 700 students turned out for the Fields of Faith event Wednesday evening at Houck Field. Attendees at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes-sponsored rally heard from several speakers, most of whom were fellow classmates. Southeast Missouri...
Editorial (10/10/19)Christian TV Network to be commended for medical debt ministryFor 201 people in Cape Girardeau -- and many more beyond -- a letter from RIP Medical Debt was an answer to prayer. TCT Television Network recently announced $2.5 million in medical debt was being forgiven. The Christian TV ministry said this is...
Editorial (10/7/19)TBY Active Living Expo returns WednesdayReturning this week is the TBY Active Living Expo at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. TBY (also known as The Best Years) is the Southeast Missourians magazine geared toward a 50-plus age audience. Each month, our folks with the...
Basketball analyst Adrian Branch to give inspirational message
Former NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch has been in Cape Girardeau this week.
The NBA Champion gave talks for several local schools and other organizations, and Branch will speak at 8 a.m. Saturday at La Croix Church. The event, which is free to attend, is sponsored by the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International.
Branch has been to Cape Girardeau previously as part of Sports World Ministries, a program where professional athletes go into schools to give positive remarks about good life choices, including the avoidance of illegal drugs and underage drinking.
Saturday's message at La Croix Church will focus on striving for excellence. "I think people could be inspired spiritually," event organizer Bob Nations told the Southeast Missourian.
Special thanks to Nations and the Full Gospel Business Men's group. Nations, whom we've written about before and who was recognized previously as a B Magazine Newsmaker, has a passion for sharing the Gospel and marketplace evangelism. Branch has a wonderful testimony and is a dynamic speaker. We hope you will consider attending the Saturday morning event at La Croix Church.
