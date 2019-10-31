Halloween 🎃

More to explore
One person dead after multiple gunshots Friday in CapeOne person is dead following multiple gunshots Friday at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m...
People's Shelter opens day early to help homeless during cold weather1As temperatures begin to dip below freezing, The Peoples Shelter is opening its doors to the homeless once again. Located in the basement of St. James A.M.E. Church, the shelter has provided warmth to unhoused citizens since January...
Pro-life memorial gone from South Mount Auburn site; VA health care center incomingThe field of crosses at the Cemetery of the Innocent in Cape Girardeau and its adjacent signs bearing Christian, pro-life messages have silently disappeared. Where 500 PVC-pipe crosses once stood prominently along one of the citys busiest...
New mural on view at Sikeston DepotArtist Craig Thomas of Cape Girardeau adds a mural to the front alcove of the Sikeston Depot late last month in Sikeston, Missouri. The mural, which took Thomas about a month and a half to complete, features Sikeston's regional connection to cotton...
CIT brings organizations together to help with mental health careWhen responding to calls involving someone with a mental health issue, law enforcement officers typically have limited options. Right now, the options are leaving them alone, which generally is not a good option; going to our jails, but then were...
Study identifies safest cities in Missouri; Jackson ranked 16thA recent study by the consumer-focused security website Security Baron listed Jackson as the 16th safest city in the State of Missouri. The list ranked 124 Missouri cities using safety scores calculated with FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from...
Wappapello crappie spawn 'unreal,' but vital shad spawn is questionableWAPPAPELLO, Mo. Its just unreal, biologist Dave Knuth said as he pulled dozens of small, young-of-the-year crappies from a net on Wappapello Lake the morning of Oct. 24. Weve probably recorded at least a thousand of them the last three...
Saint Francis looks at expansion in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday opened Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff, which Saint Francis Healthcare says lays the groundwork for its expansion in the city. The event recognized the changes that have taken place at...
Most read 10/30/19Jackson couple hosts second-annual 'puppy reunion' of Cavalier King Charles SpanielsSeventy-five Cavalier King Charles Spaniels puppies have found their forever homes through the heartfelt efforts of Will and Marlene Dudley of Jackson. To celebrate, the couple hosted their second-annual puppy reunion Oct. 12 at their home, with...
Scott County to produce book marking bicentennialIn celebration of Scott Countys bicentennial in 2021 and for the first time since 2003 plans are in place to publish a hardback, collectors quality book of submitted articles and photos pertaining to family stories and information on churches,...
Angela Davis to present keynote address for King Jr. dinner15American political activist and academic Angela Davis has been announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Jan. 29 at the Show Me Center. Women in Action: Pursuing the...
Cape man sentenced to 15 years on firearms chargesA Cape Girardeau man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison following his conviction earlier this year on two counts of felony possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Barrett Swan, 35, was found guilty July 9 after a jury trial in U.S....
Liberty Apartments in south Cape still set to open in April1Despite an unusually rainy spring and summer, developers of a low-income housing project in Cape Girardeau say construction is on track for the projects on-time completion in the spring. Liberty Apartments, an eight-building, 40-unit apartment...
Cape district accepts federal grant for school safetyStudents and staff at Cape Girardeau public schools will benefit from a three-year federal grant that will enhance health and safety training throughout the school district. The $72,322 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice was accepted by the...
Elks offering free care with mobile dental unitThe Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be at Elks Lodge No. 639, 639 Elks Lane in Cape Girardeau, from now to Nov. 14 providing dental services to developmentally disabled children and adults living in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott...
Jackson Recycling Center announces fall, winter hoursThe Jackson Recycling Center moves to fall and winter hours. Effective Saturday, the Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal hours will be in...
Friedheim man wins $50K with lottery scratchers ticketA Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket was worth $50,000 to a Cape Girardeau County resident, according to a news release Monday from the Missouri Lottery. Willie Kester of Friedheim recently purchased the ticket at Amerimart, 130 Route KK in Oak...
Rural Routes: Dennis Brown relaxes in second career with one-man barber shop in Olive BranchOLIVE BRANCH, Ill. At a glance, it would be easy to mistake Dennis Browns one-man barber shop for a small shed. From the outside, a small barbers pole is one of the only indications of haircutting activity at the location. Theres no big sign...
Airport manager Bruce Loy looks to fly high in retirement; 'you have to jump off sometime'4Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy hopes to fly high in retirement. After more than 22 years directing airport operations, the 66-year-old Loy has announced he will retire in late January. Retirement will afford him the opportunity...
Area cities plan $50,000 marketing effort to promote census8Cape Girardeau, Jackson and four other Southeast Missouri cities have joined forces to hire a marketing firm to promote next years federal census in an effort to have every resident counted. Besides the two Cape Girardeau County cities, the...
More than 600 sleeping bags fashioned by hand at St. Vincent de Paul in Cape1Shopping carts full of clothes-pinned 3-by-7-foot recycled fabric pieces were becoming sleeping bags for those in need Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Parishs De Paul Center in Cape Girardeau. On the outskirts of multiple tables of volunteers...
Rain, rain, go away: SE Homecoming parade canceled, first time since '734Mother Nature paid no mind to it being Southeast Missouri State Universitys Homecoming weekend as she brought wind and torrential rain early Saturday in Cape Girardeau. As a result, the annual Homecoming parade comprised of 115 entries was...
Most read 10/26/19Honorable Young Men impress lawmakersThe Honorable Young Men Club lived up to its name Friday, hosting regional politicians and members of the Legislature's black caucus with eye contact, respect and firm handshakes. "Soft skills," said Wyky Jean, co-founder of the mentorship program,...
Most read 10/26/19Police pursuit leads to discovery of firearms, infant4The Cape Girardeau Police Department recovered three firearms Tuesday night after a half-mile vehicular pursuit ended with two suspects abandoning an infant in their car while attempting to flee on foot, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey...
Human remains found in Cape Girardeau alley, no signs of foul play4Human remains were found Friday afternoon in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. At approximately 1:07 p.m., Cape police were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of...
'Registrar emeritus' Alton Bray looks back on life, career at Southeast as he turns 1006Alton Bray paused to reflect as he sipped a cup of coffee earlier this week at Chateau Girardeau. Someone had just asked for his secret to a long life. I never really thought about it. It just happened, he eventually answered, with a slight...
Fire burn and cauldron bubble: Kevin Groves tricks out both sides of street for Halloween2For a Halloween display you'll not soon forget, head to Brookwood Drive behind Dennis Scivally Park in Cape Girardeau after dark. Holiday enthusiast Kevin Groves' 20-year passion for witches, clowns, bloody fake body parts, tombstones,...
