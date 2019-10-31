Government is not the answer

Letter to the Editor

I firmly believe that Big Government is never the correct solution to any problem we face, it always causes more problems and calls for even more red tape to fix the resulting issues. That is why I am concerned about the plan that some lawmakers in D.C. have offered as a supposed solution to the problem of surprise medical bills.

Instead of using market-based reforms, this would allow the government to forbid providers from charging any more for their services than the median in-network rate, effectively using the power of government to force providers into accepting a rate they did not negotiate.

This would also be a threat to rural healthcare providers and patients, as it will surely lead to even smaller networks and unworkable low reimbursement rates. Ending surprise billing is important, but government dictating the method is the wrong way to go about it.

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau