Prayer 10-31-19

More to explore
-
CIT brings organizations together to help with mental health careWhen responding to calls involving someone with a mental health issue, law enforcement officers typically have limited options. Right now, the options are leaving them alone, which generally is not a good option; going to our jails, but then were...
-
Ghouls just want to have fun: 5 'haunted' sites in CapeTheres not much spookier than realizing some house, museum or entertainment venue in your neighborhood may be considered haunted. But even though theres no scientific evidence to fully support hauntings or other supernatural activity, that...
-
-
Study identifies safest cities in Missouri; Jackson ranked 16thA recent study by the consumer-focused security website Security Baron listed Jackson as the 16th safest city in the State of Missouri. The list ranked 124 Missouri cities using safety scores calculated with FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from...
-
Wappapello crappie spawn 'unreal,' but vital shad spawn is questionableWAPPAPELLO, Mo. Its just unreal, biologist Dave Knuth said as he pulled dozens of small, young-of-the-year crappies from a net on Wappapello Lake the morning of Oct. 24. Weve probably recorded at least a thousand of them the last three...
-
Saint Francis looks at expansion in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday opened Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff, which Saint Francis Healthcare says lays the groundwork for its expansion in the city. The event recognized the changes that have taken place at...
-
-
Scott County to produce book marking bicentennialIn celebration of Scott Countys bicentennial in 2021 and for the first time since 2003 plans are in place to publish a hardback, collectors quality book of submitted articles and photos pertaining to family stories and information on churches,...
-
Angela Davis to present keynote address for King Jr. dinner9American political activist and academic Angela Davis has been announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Jan. 29 at the Show Me Center. Women in Action: Pursuing the...
-
Jackson couple hosts second-annual 'puppy reunion' of Cavalier King Charles SpanielsSeventy-five Cavalier King Charles Spaniels puppies have found their forever homes through the heartfelt efforts of Will and Marlene Dudley of Jackson. To celebrate, the couple hosted their second-annual puppy reunion Oct. 12 at their home, with...
-
-
Cape man sentenced to 15 years on firearms chargesA Cape Girardeau man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison following his conviction earlier this year on two counts of felony possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Barrett Swan, 35, was found guilty July 9 after a jury trial in U.S....
-
Liberty Apartments in south Cape still set to open in April1Despite an unusually rainy spring and summer, developers of a low-income housing project in Cape Girardeau say construction is on track for the projects on-time completion in the spring. Liberty Apartments, an eight-building, 40-unit apartment...
-
Cape district accepts federal grant for school safetyStudents and staff at Cape Girardeau public schools will benefit from a three-year federal grant that will enhance health and safety training throughout the school district. The $72,322 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice was accepted by the...
-
Elks offering free care with mobile dental unitThe Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be at Elks Lodge No. 639, 639 Elks Lane in Cape Girardeau, from now to Nov. 14 providing dental services to developmentally disabled children and adults living in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott...
-
Jackson Recycling Center announces fall, winter hoursThe Jackson Recycling Center moves to fall and winter hours. Effective Saturday, the Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal hours will be in...
-
Friedheim man wins $50K with lottery scratchers ticketA Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket was worth $50,000 to a Cape Girardeau County resident, according to a news release Monday from the Missouri Lottery. Willie Kester of Friedheim recently purchased the ticket at Amerimart, 130 Route KK in Oak...
-
Rural Routes: Dennis Brown relaxes in second career with one-man barber shop in Olive BranchOLIVE BRANCH, Ill. At a glance, it would be easy to mistake Dennis Browns one-man barber shop for a small shed. From the outside, a small barbers pole is one of the only indications of haircutting activity at the location. Theres no big sign...
-
Airport manager Bruce Loy looks to fly high in retirement; 'you have to jump off sometime'4Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy hopes to fly high in retirement. After more than 22 years directing airport operations, the 66-year-old Loy has announced he will retire in late January. Retirement will afford him the opportunity...
-
Area cities plan $50,000 marketing effort to promote census8Cape Girardeau, Jackson and four other Southeast Missouri cities have joined forces to hire a marketing firm to promote next years federal census in an effort to have every resident counted. Besides the two Cape Girardeau County cities, the...
-
More than 600 sleeping bags fashioned by hand at St. Vincent de Paul in Cape1Shopping carts full of clothes-pinned 3-by-7-foot recycled fabric pieces were becoming sleeping bags for those in need Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Parishs De Paul Center in Cape Girardeau. On the outskirts of multiple tables of volunteers...
-
Rain, rain, go away: SE Homecoming parade canceled, first time since '734Mother Nature paid no mind to it being Southeast Missouri State Universitys Homecoming weekend as she brought wind and torrential rain early Saturday in Cape Girardeau. As a result, the annual Homecoming parade comprised of 115 entries was...
-
-
Local News 10/26/19NBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch to visit CapeNBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch to visit Cape A man who played high school basketball at the same time as NBA superstar Michael Jordan will be in Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m. Saturday: 1987 NBA Champion and 12-year ESPN basketball...
-
Local News 10/26/19Rockin' on Air: A weekend with Kirby Ray DJ, musician, catwalk model1Whether keeping the airwaves full of up-to-the-minute music news, lending a hand in community service or cranking out delicious black metal music, Kirby Ray is a man on the go. Last weekend, he was able to pack all three of his passions into a...
-
Most read 10/26/19Police pursuit leads to discovery of firearms, infant4The Cape Girardeau Police Department recovered three firearms Tuesday night after a half-mile vehicular pursuit ended with two suspects abandoning an infant in their car while attempting to flee on foot, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey...
-
Human remains found in Cape Girardeau alley, no signs of foul play4Human remains were found Friday afternoon in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. At approximately 1:07 p.m., Cape police were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of...
-
'Registrar emeritus' Alton Bray looks back on life, career at Southeast as he turns 1006Alton Bray paused to reflect as he sipped a cup of coffee earlier this week at Chateau Girardeau. Someone had just asked for his secret to a long life. I never really thought about it. It just happened, he eventually answered, with a slight...
-
All hail the queen: SEMO student wins Miss Rodeo Missouri titleSoutheast Missouri State University student Rebecca Heppe, who hails from Sikeston, Missouri, recently won the title of Miss Rodeo Missouri 2020. The pageant was held Sept. 26 through 28 in Kansas City, and coronation was held at a performance of...
-
Fire burn and cauldron bubble: Kevin Groves tricks out both sides of street for Halloween2For a Halloween display you'll not soon forget, head to Brookwood Drive behind Dennis Scivally Park in Cape Girardeau after dark. Holiday enthusiast Kevin Groves' 20-year passion for witches, clowns, bloody fake body parts, tombstones,...
-
Most read 10/24/19Cafe owners seek voter approval to serve alcohol in Oak Ridge1Oak Ridge voters will decide next month whether to allow a local cafe to serve liquor by the drink. Four years ago, voters rejected a similar proposal for the West End Market convenience store and restaurant by three votes. The vote was 25 for the...
-
Most read 10/23/19Text about friend's death brings raw memories, inspiration1Last week an acquaintance sent me a text with the photo of a column I wrote more than 25 years ago, February 1993. Among his comments: "Jon, you wrote this special article quite some time ago. It reached my heart. I'm thankful you wrote it. I've...