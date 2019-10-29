*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Guardian Angel Home & School Hosts Halloween Carnival

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Laynie & Saydi Priggel and Liam LeGrand take a break from eating to show off their Halloween costumes.

The annual Halloween Carnival was held at Guardian Angel School gym on Friday, October 25. The carnival gives the children a chance to show off their Halloween costumes in a safe and warm environment. They also get to enjoy playing a variety of games with candy for prizes. As an added bonus, there is a meal of chili and chicken noodle soup, hot dogs, nacho cheese/chips & a choice of dessert that can be purchased. The Jr. Beta members provide a haunted hayride for children and the young at heart to ride. The two hours of the carnival are packed full with lots of entertainment, food and friendship.

Kyla Rains & Harper Gadberry pose for a picture between playing games.
Elaina Hahn models her costume at the Halloween Carnival.
Weston Woods & Porter Gadberry, Junior Beta members, sell tickets for the Haunted Hayride.

Comments