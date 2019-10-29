*Menu
Guardian Angel Beggs Farm Field Trip

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Owen Morrison & Tripp McClard, pre-k students, pretend that they are farmers at Beggs Farm.

The day started a little nippy, but by early afternoon on Wednesday, October 23, it was a beautiful day at the Beggs Farm neighborhood. Students from pre-k to 8th grade, as well as the teachers, parents, and a few younger siblings enjoyed picking out pumpkins, playing games, and looking at animals at Beggs Farm in Blodget. This annual event is a day that the students look forward to each year. It is fun to hang out with your friends, climb up on farm equipment, and even pose for pictures. Beggs Farm is a popular spot for school field trips in the Fall and is usually fairly crowded. By the time everyone returned to school, there was a very tired bunch of students and teachers.

Dane Loper (4th) & Kasyn Seabaugh (4th) show off the large pumpkins that they picked from the pumpkin patch at Beggs Farm.
Mrs. Cindy Seyer helps one of her students, Saydi Priggel (Kindergarten), to balance herself on the tight rope.
Adisyn Seabaugh (4th), Eva LeGrand (5th), and Rylie Priggel (4th) take a picture opportunity at Beggs Farm.
Sixth graders Cora Woods, Ryder Siebert and Ava Forehand have fun at Beggs Farm.

