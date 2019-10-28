*Menu
Editorial

Halloween safety tips and alternative events

Monday, October 28, 2019

If you plan to be out collecting candy with your kids Thursday night, make sure to be safe.

Here are a few tips:

* Stay with your child while trick-or-treating and make sure to remain visible to vehicle traffic. Flashlights, bright clothing and reflective tape are good ways to stay visible.

* Cross streets at the corners, use sidewalks when possible and follow all traffic signals. Put the cellphone in your pocket and watch where you're going.

* Likewise, motorists should slow down and watch for pedestrians.

* Only go to houses of people you know, and make sure candy is factory-wrapped.

* Consider bringing your indoor pets inside.

There are plenty of alternative activities to consider Thursday evening, including several fall festivals hosted by various churches. These are wonderful, family-friendly events where kids can dress up, get their fill of candy and you might even score dinner. To see a list of events, check out semoevents.com and Page 2 in the Southeast Missourian.

