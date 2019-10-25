SEMO Homecoming brings out school spirit

Editorial

Get your red and black out. It's Homecoming weekend for Southeast Missouri State University.

More than 10,000 alumni are expected to be in town this weekend for various events, according to a story by Joshua Hartwig in the Southeast Missourian. The Redhawks football team will take on University of Tennessee-Martin at Houck Field. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday, and the No. 24 ranked Southeast is coming off a big win at Jacksonville State.

Saturday morning's parade will begin at Capaha Park. Student organizations, marching bands and others will make their way down Broadway, handing out candy and getting attendees revved up for the big game.

On Friday night the university will hold its annual Copper Dome Dinner at the Show Me Center where several alums, faculty and friends of the university will be honored. This year's honorees include:

* Judge Abbi Crites-Leoni, Distinguished Service Award recipient

* Dane Huxel, Distinguished Young Alumni Service Award

* Debbie Lee-DiStefano (Spanish/Spanish for health professions instructor), Faculty Merit Award recipient

* Patricia Reinhart (St. Louis), Donald Taylor (Oro Valley, Arizona), Jon Robinson (Union City, Tennessee), Steven Curtis (Norman, Oklahoma) will all be recognized with Alumni Merit Awards.

You can read more about each honoree and homecoming festivities with this editorial on semissourian.com. And congratulations to each one.

We wish everyone a safe and fun homecoming weekend, a time to visit with old friends and meet new ones. All wrapped up with plenty of school spirit.

Go Redhawks!