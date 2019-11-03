Business briefs
Rally's Drive-In
A Rally's fast-food outlet is being built at 113 W. Jackson Blvd in Jackson near the intersection of South Hope Street on a lot formerly occupied by a Rhodes 101 convenience store. The Rally's will be operated by PAJCO Inc., the parent company of Rhodes 101. PAJCO president Jeff Maurer says he expects the Jackson Rally's to be up and running by November. Another location will open by the end of the year on North Main Street in Sikeston, Missouri.
Southeast Missouri State University
Southeast Missouri State University was recognized in September as one of the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2020 U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings. Southeast was ranked 78th among the best regional colleges, up 12 places from its 2019 ranking. The U.S. News & World Report rankings also listed Southeast as the 16th best public school among Midwestern regional universities, up four places from the previous year. In addition, Southeast was ranked 31st among top performers in the category of "social mobility" for regional Midwestern universities, making it the highest-ranked Missouri public institution in this category.
The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority
The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority was recognized with the Federal Transit Administration's Region VII Excellence Award in September at the Missouri Public Transit Association's 2019 State Conference and Expo in Kansas City. The award was in recognition for having the highest increase of ridership among rural transit providers between 2017 and 2018. During that time, the Cape Girardeau system had an increase of 15,376 riders.
Southeast Missourian
After 20 years with Rust Communications, Bob Miller served his last day as editor of the Southeast Missourian September 19. Veteran newspaper editor and former publisher Rick Fahr has been named managing editor of the Southeast Missourian, which he joined in 2018 as a copy editor. Fahr has managed newsrooms in several Arkansas communities, including Russellville, Jonesboro, El Dorado and Conway. For more than a decade, he served as a political and business analyst for Arkansas Education Television Network's "Arkansas Week." He is a former Stephens Media Group syndicated columnist and served as president of the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors group.
Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores
The Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores facility in Miner, Missouri, is for sale. The 118,688-square-foot retail center on 11.31 acres is being marketed nationwide for prospective buyers. Located just west of Sikeston's Interstate-55 interchange, the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores opened its doors in May 1993, and according to the shopping center website, sees more than a million guests per year. According to Kelsey, there is already some interest for the development that's price is listed at $1.6 million. There are more than 15 factory outlets, and currently 68% are occupied.
The Missouri Cannabis Industry
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported 554 applications had been received by mid-August from parties interested in establishing medical marijuana cultivation facilities in the state. DHSS has also received 1,163 applications for dispensaries, 415 applications for medical marijuana manufacturing facilities, 17 applications for testing operations and 14 medical marijuana transportation facilities. DHSS has received 18 applications for proposed dispensaries in Cape Girardeau and another five in Jackson. The Cape Girardeau applications include four for locations on Kingshighway, three in Doctors' Park, three on William Street with the remainder of the application locations on Broadway, Main Street, Siemers Drive, South Plaza Way, Golden Street, Sheridan Drive and Rust Avenue. Licenses for medical marijuana facilities will be awarded later this winter.
Ken's Cape Cleaners
Ken's Cape Cleaners has moved its dry-cleaning business to 2591 West Drive just off Independence Street. The business' former location, 1704 Broadway, closed in late September in preparation for the move to the new location.
Information summarized from Southeast Missourian business articles and contributions from B Magazine readers. To contribute briefs for the next issue of B Magazine, email
