Be there: Three upcoming business events

The Hult Prize

Wednesday, November 6

Noon to 1:45 p.m.

Catapult Creative House

621 Broadway Street

Cape Girardeau

The Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will host The Hult Prize, a competition that crowdsources ideas from MBA and college students after challenging them to solve a pressing social issue around topics such as food security, water access, energy and education. The Hult Prize, in association with the United Nations, EF Education First and the Hult International Business School, is the world's greatest engine for the creation of for-good, for-profit businesses emerging from universities. Southeast joins more than 2,000 universities and colleges from around the world to participate in the program. Southeast students can compete as individuals or teams and should register and submit pitches at http://my.socialtoaster.com/splash/bQGBZ/ by Nov. 1. The top team will advance directly to one of the Hult Prize Regional Summits held around the world in March 2020, where they will then get a chance to advance to the global finals.

3 Best Legal Do's to Protect your Business

Thursday, November 21

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Smart Space of Poplar Bluff

1901 Sunset Drive (In the upstairs of Somewhere in Time Antiques)

Poplar Bluff

Hosted by Three Rivers College, this workshop will discuss protecting your business from liability, one of the most crucial operatory actions. Samantha Evans, partner at MMPE Law, will discuss topics such as establishing entity formation, respecting corporate formalities and keeping adequate documentation of business activities and interactions. Registration for this event is $10, which includes lunch.

Coffee & Connections

Tuesday, December 10

7:45 a.m.

Robinson Event Center

2411 Walters Lane

Perryville, Missouri

The Perryville Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event for all Perryville Chamber of Commerce members. The event will begin with breakfast, along with coffees and teas provided by Villainous Grounds. During breakfast, there will also be an open networking time. At 8:10 a.m., the program will feature two sponsors who will discuss their business and professional careers, followed by a guest speaker.