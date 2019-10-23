*Menu
50th Anniversary of the Draft Horse and Mule Show at SEMO District Fair

User-submitted story by Kent Mangels
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
The Payton Miller family gathers for a picture after receiving a plaque from the SEMO District Fair.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the draft horse and mule show being re-introduced to the SEMO District Fair. Charles Mangels and the late Payton Miller were recognized for their role in getting the show running again, back in 1969. Present day draft horse and mule exhibitors enjoyed a meal and viewed pictures from the past. Plaques were given to Mr. Mangels and the family of the late Mr. Miller.

Pictured are members of the Charles Mangels family after being recognized by the SEMO District Fair.

