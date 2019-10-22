8th Grade Saints Program

-
Repair to partially close North Sprigg StreetThe southbound lane of the 1500 block of North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed for repairs starting Thursday, according to the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. The northbound lane will remain open during the street work....
Missouri Legislature black caucus to visit with Honorable Young Men Club1Local youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club will host members of the Missouri state legislature this Friday in part to see how the successes of the program might be replicated elsewhere. As of Tuesday, seven members of the state...
Jackson considering charter government1If you ask Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and members of the citys Board of Aldermen, theyll tell you Jacksons municipal government is functioning properly and serving local citizens well. But they also believe theres room for improvement, which is...
Millersville Rural Fire Protection District backs bond issue for fire stationMillersville Rural Fire Protection District officials want voters to approve a $900,000 general obligation bond issue to finance construction and equipping of a new fire station. The bond issue is on the Nov. 5 ballot. Under the state constitution,...
Cape Mega Millions lottery winner claims $3M prize4With a $3 million ticket in hand, Cathy Blackwell of Cape Girardeau claimed the largest non-jackpot Mega Millions prize ever won in Missouri. By matching all five white-ball numbers drawn Oct. 8, Blackwell won a base prize of $1 million, according...
-
Jackson city employees could see pay increases under proposed salary scheduleMany of Jacksons 130 city employees could see larger paychecks next year if the city adopts a proposed salary schedule presented during the Jackson Board of Aldermen study session Monday night. Jackson city administrator Jim Roach estimated the...
Gov. Parson touts workforce development, taxing internet sales during Cape visit2Gov. Mike Parson touted workforce development during a visit Monday to the Buzzi Unicem USA Inc. cement plant in Cape Girardeau, telling reporters not everyone needs a college degree to be successful. He also said his office will push for...
Cancer gala to feature TV journalist, wellness advocate Joan Lunden; set for Jan. 18 in CapeAward-winning journalist and womens health and wellness advocate Joan Lunden will speak at SoutheastHEALTH Foundations fourth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 18 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Guests will enjoy an elegant...
Rural Routes: Brazeau resident Joseph Barber talks life and history in rural Perry County1BRAZEAU, Mo. Joseph Barber lives on the same piece of rural Perry County farmland that has been in his family since before the Civil War. Born in Perryville, the Brazeau man has always been interested in history my whole life, including the...
What a night! VintageNOW benefits Safe House for WomenMore than 1,800 attendees eyed the VintageNOW Fashion Shows 10-year celebration of granting liberty from domestic violence through heroes and legends on Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Models from Southeast Missouri male and...
Scott City celebrates Railroad Heritage DayBetween train whistles blaring, the Scott City Honor Choir third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Scott City Elementary School presented a midmorning outdoor medley of classic railroad-themed tunes to a larger-than-expected crowd. It...
Photo Gallery 10/20/19Music Academy in the QuadrangleA family-friendly fall event to benefit the Southeast Missouri Music Academy was held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The event featured appearances from local mascots and performances...
1 dead, 4 injured following crash on HWY 25One man is dead and four others were injured following a crash Friday evening on Highway 25, one-and-a-half miles south of Gordonville. Charles A. Jackson, 46, of Bloomfield, Missouri, crossed the centerline, striking Christopher L. Fuller, 19, of...
Most read 10/19/19Why the Cape First medical debt outreach mattersSix million dollars. That's the amount of medical debt that will be forgiven thanks to the generous outreach of Cape First Church, a multi-site church with locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Marble Hill, Missouri. The church raised $61,388...
State treasurer claims auditor 'dishonest' about adequacy of state's reserve fund3State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick accused state Auditor Nicole Galloway of being "dishonest" Friday in alleging the state isn't saving enough money to avoid having to cut spending or raise taxes if there is a recession. During a visit to VIP...
Cape plans to construct restrooms at Indian Park11A permanent restroom facility will be erected at Cape Girardeau's Indian Park, answering a long-running complaint from park users who now must make do with a portable toilet. Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said, "I think it will be...
SE River Campus to tackle teen suicide, bullying with 'Heathers: The Musical'Some may find the "realities of growing up" -- suicide, murder, bullying, alcohol and sexuality -- difficult to talk about, but Southeast Missouri State University's Kenn Stilson said the topics will be confronted head-on in "Heathers: The...
Sikeston man found not guilty of murderJACKSON -- A Sikeston man was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Orlando "T.J." Sheron Jr. was acquitted by a Cape Girardeau County jury for the April 2016 shooting death of Jay Harris. Sheron, and Jeterrence Harris, who plead...
Foot travel welcome: Herpetologist hangout at Snake RoadAs animals began to make their seasonal migrations, this year at Snake Road in Wolf Lake, Illinois, a parallel grand migration took place. Herpetology enthusiasts across the country traveled from states as far as North Carolina, Florida, Colorado,...
LeGrand/Boyd scholarship endowment announced at Southeast1A friendship forged between two Southeast Missouri State University fraternity brothers in the 1990s has resulted in a new scholarship at the university announced Thursday by the universitys foundation. The Jason J. LeGrand and Neal E. Boyd...
Ad hoc group pushes two-pool plan for Cape, no more 'bubble'17The Cape Girardeau City Council and the local school board should construct a leisure pool on the Jefferson Elementary School campus and renovate the 50-meter Central Municipal Pool as a competitive swimming venue, an ad hoc advisory committee...
Coast Guard, Mexican navy search for missing pilot, had ties to Cape Girardeau1The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday for a Saint Francis Medical Center-affiliated trauma surgeon whose plane was reported missing. Dr. Steven Schumacher, 63, was flying alone and probably crashed, the...
Jackson official: Don't leave leaves in street, bag for pickup1As autumn leaves begin to fall, Jackson residents are being asked not to rake them into city streets where they could clog storm drains and cause flooded roadways during fall and winter months. Instead, property owners are being asked to bag leaves...
Most read 10/17/19Church effort raises $61K to erase more than $6M in medical debt1A Cape Girardeau church had a goal of raising $24,000 last weekend to help eliminate about $2.4 million worth of medical bills for more than 2,200 families in an 11-county area. But response to the churchs fundraising appeal was so overwhelming,...
Most read 10/17/19SADI shuttle to stop transportation service FridayAfter more than 26 years serving the heartland, the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) is closing its shuttle service, which transports individuals with disabilities and the elderly. In a Wednesday news release, SADI executive...
Most read 10/16/19Saint Francis Medical Center, Cape city set to prescribe new policing effort5Saint Francis Healthcare System plans to pay the salaries and benefits of five additional Cape Girardeau police officers, who will provide round-the-clock law enforcement at the medical centers main campus. The Cape Girardeau City Council is...
Most read 10/16/19Family of baby born with biliary atresia asks for helpWeston Engelen was born Nov. 16. Three days later, lab tests came back abnormal he was diagnosed with a congenital liver disease, biliary atresia. Kim Hoffman said her godson and 10-and-a-half-month-old miracle baby Weston of Cape Girardeau...
8th Grade Saints Program
Guardian Angel School 8th graders had their annual Saints Program on Tuesday, October 22 in Guardian Angel Church. To celebrate the Saints, since All Saints Day is on November 1, Mrs. Michelle Priggel, our religion teacher, had each of her 8th grade students to pick out one Saint that interested he or she. Once the Saint was chosen, the students had to research the Saint, wrote a report, and then presented the knowledge learned to the entire student body, faculty, staff, and parents. Along with presenting the information, they each had to dress as closely to the Saint as they could and carried props that identified with that Saint. The Saints selected this year were: St. Maximilian Kolbe (Owen Forehand); St. Christopher (Gabe Dirnberger); St. Sebastian (Cooper Senciboy); St. Joseph of Cupertino (Nolan Loper); and St. Lucy (Branson Westrich). Congratulations to the 8th grade students and Mrs. Michelle for a job well done.
