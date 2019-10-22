8th Grade Saints Program

Guardian Angel School 8th graders had their annual Saints Program on Tuesday, October 22 in Guardian Angel Church. To celebrate the Saints, since All Saints Day is on November 1, Mrs. Michelle Priggel, our religion teacher, had each of her 8th grade students to pick out one Saint that interested he or she. Once the Saint was chosen, the students had to research the Saint, wrote a report, and then presented the knowledge learned to the entire student body, faculty, staff, and parents. Along with presenting the information, they each had to dress as closely to the Saint as they could and carried props that identified with that Saint. The Saints selected this year were: St. Maximilian Kolbe (Owen Forehand); St. Christopher (Gabe Dirnberger); St. Sebastian (Cooper Senciboy); St. Joseph of Cupertino (Nolan Loper); and St. Lucy (Branson Westrich). Congratulations to the 8th grade students and Mrs. Michelle for a job well done.