Prayer 10-22-19

Gov. Parson touts workforce development, taxing internet sales during Cape visitGov. Mike Parson touted workforce development during a visit Monday to the Buzzi Unicem USA Inc. cement plant in Cape Girardeau, telling reporters not everyone needs a college degree to be successful. He also said his office will push for...
Jackson city employees could see pay increases under proposed salary scheduleMany of Jacksons 130 city employees could see larger paychecks next year if the city adopts a proposed salary schedule presented during the Jackson Board of Aldermen study session Monday night. Jackson city administrator Jim Roach estimated the...
Cancer gala to feature TV journalist, wellness advocate Joan Lunden; set for Jan. 18 in CapeAward-winning journalist and womens health and wellness advocate Joan Lunden will speak at SoutheastHEALTH Foundations fourth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 18 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Guests will enjoy an elegant...
Rural Routes: Brazeau resident Joseph Barber talks life and history in rural Perry County1BRAZEAU, Mo. Joseph Barber lives on the same piece of rural Perry County farmland that has been in his family since before the Civil War. Born in Perryville, the Brazeau man has always been interested in history my whole life, including the...
What a night! VintageNOW benefits Safe House for WomenMore than 1,800 attendees eyed the VintageNOW Fashion Shows 10-year celebration of granting liberty from domestic violence through heroes and legends on Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Models from Southeast Missouri male and...
Scott City celebrates Railroad Heritage DayBetween train whistles blaring, the Scott City Honor Choir third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Scott City Elementary School presented a midmorning outdoor medley of classic railroad-themed tunes to a larger-than-expected crowd. It...
Photo Gallery 10/20/19Music Academy in the QuadrangleA family-friendly fall event to benefit the Southeast Missouri Music Academy was held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The event featured appearances from local mascots and performances...
1 dead, 4 injured following crash on HWY 25One man is dead and four others were injured following a crash Friday evening on Highway 25, one-and-a-half miles south of Gordonville. Charles A. Jackson, 46, of Bloomfield, Missouri, crossed the centerline, striking Christopher L. Fuller, 19, of...
Most read 10/19/19Why the Cape First medical debt outreach mattersSix million dollars. That's the amount of medical debt that will be forgiven thanks to the generous outreach of Cape First Church, a multi-site church with locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Marble Hill, Missouri. The church raised $61,388...
State treasurer claims auditor 'dishonest' about adequacy of state's reserve fund3State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick accused state Auditor Nicole Galloway of being "dishonest" Friday in alleging the state isn't saving enough money to avoid having to cut spending or raise taxes if there is a recession. During a visit to VIP...
Cape plans to construct restrooms at Indian Park11A permanent restroom facility will be erected at Cape Girardeau's Indian Park, answering a long-running complaint from park users who now must make do with a portable toilet. Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said, "I think it will be...
SE River Campus to tackle teen suicide, bullying with 'Heathers: The Musical'Some may find the "realities of growing up" -- suicide, murder, bullying, alcohol and sexuality -- difficult to talk about, but Southeast Missouri State University's Kenn Stilson said the topics will be confronted head-on in "Heathers: The...
Sikeston man found not guilty of murderJACKSON -- A Sikeston man was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Orlando "T.J." Sheron Jr. was acquitted by a Cape Girardeau County jury for the April 2016 shooting death of Jay Harris. Sheron, and Jeterrence Harris, who plead...
Foot travel welcome: Herpetologist hangout at Snake RoadAs animals began to make their seasonal migrations, this year at Snake Road in Wolf Lake, Illinois, a parallel grand migration took place. Herpetology enthusiasts across the country traveled from states as far as North Carolina, Florida, Colorado,...
LeGrand/Boyd scholarship endowment announced at SoutheastA friendship forged between two Southeast Missouri State University fraternity brothers in the 1990s has resulted in a new scholarship at the university announced Thursday by the universitys foundation. The Jason J. LeGrand and Neal E. Boyd...
Ad hoc group pushes two-pool plan for Cape, no more 'bubble'17The Cape Girardeau City Council and the local school board should construct a leisure pool on the Jefferson Elementary School campus and renovate the 50-meter Central Municipal Pool as a competitive swimming venue, an ad hoc advisory committee...
Coast Guard, Mexican navy search for missing pilot, had ties to Cape Girardeau1The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday for a Saint Francis Medical Center-affiliated trauma surgeon whose plane was reported missing. Dr. Steven Schumacher, 63, was flying alone and probably crashed, the...
Jackson official: Don't leave leaves in street, bag for pickup1As autumn leaves begin to fall, Jackson residents are being asked not to rake them into city streets where they could clog storm drains and cause flooded roadways during fall and winter months. Instead, property owners are being asked to bag leaves...
Church effort raises $61K to erase more than $6M in medical debt1A Cape Girardeau church had a goal of raising $24,000 last weekend to help eliminate about $2.4 million worth of medical bills for more than 2,200 families in an 11-county area. But response to the churchs fundraising appeal was so overwhelming,...
Cape mayor: Council could seek 7-year sales tax extension to pay for road projects7Voters may be asked next year to extend Cape Girardeaus transportation sales tax for another seven years rather than the traditional five years, Mayor Bob Fox said at Wednesdays City Council meeting. The citys transportation sales tax was...
SADI shuttle to stop transportation service FridayAfter more than 26 years serving the heartland, the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) is closing its shuttle service, which transports individuals with disabilities and the elderly. In a Wednesday news release, SADI executive...
To Narnia: 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' opens Thursday at Cape CentralStudents at Cape Girardeau Central High School have taken the plotline of a classic childrens fantasy by C.S. Lewis The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and made it their own. With exaggerated on-stage elements, a set adorned with student...
Cape council awards $942,000 contract for concrete street repairsCape Girardeau city government will spend more than $942,000 to repair sections of nine concrete streets. The City Council on Wednesday awarded a contract to the low bidder, Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Improvements will be made to sections of...
Most read 10/16/19Saint Francis Medical Center, Cape city set to prescribe new policing effort5Saint Francis Healthcare System plans to pay the salaries and benefits of five additional Cape Girardeau police officers, who will provide round-the-clock law enforcement at the medical centers main campus. The Cape Girardeau City Council is...
Most read 10/16/19Family of baby born with biliary atresia asks for helpWeston Engelen was born Nov. 16. Three days later, lab tests came back abnormal he was diagnosed with a congenital liver disease, biliary atresia. Kim Hoffman said her godson and 10-and-a-half-month-old miracle baby Weston of Cape Girardeau...
Most read 10/15/19Scott City businessman to run for Missouri House seatScott City real estate agent and small-business owner Will Perry will seek a state House seat next year, setting up a Republican primary battle with Democrat-turned-Republican Jamie Burger. Perry and Burger are seeking the 148th District House seat...
Most read 10/15/19Multi-specialty medical practice Alliance Health to open next month1Several local physicians are combining their practices in a new multi-specialty medical practice set to open next month in Cape Girardeau. Alliance Health is scheduling appointments now for its primary care, internal medicine, pediatric and...