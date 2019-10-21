*Menu
McDonald's RMHC Donates to Central Elementary in Dexter

User-submitted story by Cheryl Farrow
Monday, October 21, 2019
Photoed are; Mrs. Miller, Assistant Principle at Central Elementary; Ms. Tarbatton, The Title One Reading Teacher for 3rd and 4th grade; Angie Jones, Assistant Manager, Dexter McDonalds; and Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations for McDonalds

McDonald's Ronald McDonald House Charities recently awarded a grant to Central Elementary, in Dexter for the amount of $3000.00. These funds will used to support the program, Read to Succeed.

