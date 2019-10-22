Gift Ideas for a New Mom

When it comes to gift giving for a new mom, we naturally think of getting her something for the baby. The truth is, everyone else thinks the same way, so she probably has tons of diapers, bibs, pacifiers and cute little onesies to last a lifetime. The last thing a new mother is doing is thinking about herself, so its up to us to do it for her with a gift just for her and not for her little one.

Choosing gifts for new moms can be a bit tricky because on one hand, you probably want to get her something practical. On the other hand, you want to encourage your new momma to rest and relax, so consider giving her a present that promotes selfcare. Items such as cozy pajamas, new slippers, an aromatic candle or a much-needed spa gift card will help her regain a little bit of her pre-mommy self.

Or, with a new baby up every two hours, you could surprise her with a fun coffee subscription where she can sample new roasts and find new favorites. To round out this gift, you can add a spill-proof insulated mug; personalize it for extra brownie points.

Nearly all new moms will eventually admit her go-to outfit includes leggings when she leaves the house for the first few weeks. Getting Mom a super soft pair of athleisure chic joggers or leggings will help her look stylish while running her errands without having to sacrifice her comfort.

Dont forget, babies love to pull hair with those cute little fists! Skip the drugstore elastics and treat her to some pretty, polished styles of hair ties or bands, helping her to keep her hair tied back from her babys grasp.

One last personal gift idea may include a glam pair of shades to help your new mom shield her tired eyes from the world. Make sure to get some with UV protection!

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.