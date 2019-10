Unwise to impeach

Letter to the Editor

Iím not a Trump fan, but I think it would be a mistake to impeach him. I offer five reasons why.

First, even if the Democratic controlled house voted to impeach him, itís unlikely that the Republican controlled Senate would vote to convict him.

Second, if heís impeached but not convicted, many will see the impeachment process as a political ploy, which could garner support for Trump.

Third, if by chance he were impeached and removed from office, the Democrats would likely face a stronger opponent in next yearís presidential election. Right now, all polls show almost any Democratic challenger beating Trump by a comfortable margin. Vice President Pence or some other Republican candidate would likely be a stronger candidate. In effect, by removing Trump, the Democrats could be putting a stronger opponent on the ballot to face their nominee.

Fourth, impeachment overwhelms Congress and prevents them from doing other things, which may be a blessing. But then, issues that need attention, like health care, immigration, failing infrastructure, deficit spending, etc., donít get addressed.

And fifth, to impeach a first-term president is to undo an election and to deny the voters a voice in an upcoming election. In a democracy, the voters should be allowed as much leeway as possible in selecting their president.

I think the Democrats would be better served by allowing Trump to serve out his term and by working to beat him in the 2020 election.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau