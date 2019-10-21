Unwise to impeach

Letter to the Editor

Im not a Trump fan, but I think it would be a mistake to impeach him. I offer five reasons why.

First, even if the Democratic controlled house voted to impeach him, its unlikely that the Republican controlled Senate would vote to convict him.

Second, if hes impeached but not convicted, many will see the impeachment process as a political ploy, which could garner support for Trump.

Third, if by chance he were impeached and removed from office, the Democrats would likely face a stronger opponent in next years presidential election. Right now, all polls show almost any Democratic challenger beating Trump by a comfortable margin. Vice President Pence or some other Republican candidate would likely be a stronger candidate. In effect, by removing Trump, the Democrats could be putting a stronger opponent on the ballot to face their nominee.

Fourth, impeachment overwhelms Congress and prevents them from doing other things, which may be a blessing. But then, issues that need attention, like health care, immigration, failing infrastructure, deficit spending, etc., dont get addressed.

And fifth, to impeach a first-term president is to undo an election and to deny the voters a voice in an upcoming election. In a democracy, the voters should be allowed as much leeway as possible in selecting their president.

I think the Democrats would be better served by allowing Trump to serve out his term and by working to beat him in the 2020 election.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau