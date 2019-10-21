Editorial
Newspaper celebrates 115 years and 41 awards
This newspaper recently had a birthday celebrating 115 years in publication. On Oct. 3, 1904, the first Southeast Missourian was published.
Many things have changed over that time both in the region we cover and the products we produced. But what has not changed is our commitment to producing journalism that matters to you, our readers.
Last month, the Southeast Missourian was recognized by the Missouri Press Association in the statewide Better Newspaper Contest. Our team of writers, photographers and designers brought home 41 awards, including 12 first-place recognitions. First-place honors were:
* Breaking news story: Mo. Supreme Court: Robinson innocent by Bob Miller
* Photo package: Izaak Pursley: Going beneath the surface by Kassi Jackson
* Investigative reporting: Pursuit of Proof: The Lawless Murder by Mark Bliss and Bob Miller
* Story about history: RIP, Dutchtown by Marybeth Niederkorn
* News photograph: Scott City school lock down by Kassi Jackson
* Sports feature story: Apple doesnt fall far for Crosnoe family by Phillip Suitts
* News or feature special section: B-Magazine Progress edition
* Sports photograph: Vying for rebound by Tyler Graef
* Feature photograph: SE football practice by Ben Matthews
* Feature photograph: Inaugural flag retirement ceremony by Kassi Jackson
* Best front page
* Best overall design
You can see all the awards, including links to the stories and galleries here.
Were tremendously proud of those behind the awards both those writing the stories, taking photos and designing pages, plus the many other team members who play vital roles in the operation.
Awards can be tricky. You dont do the work for them, but its nice to see how our efforts stack up. Its humbling. And its an honor and privilege to bring content to you, our readers, every day. Thank you for subscribing. Your support makes local journalism possible.
