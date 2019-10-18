Barbie Kirn, Lead Front Office Specialist at Miracle-Ear Centers Serving Southeast Missouri will celebrate her 25th anniversary with Miracle-Ear on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Barbie has been a remarkable employee throughout her career. She has touched countless patient lives with her knowledge, caring attitude and passion for better hearing. As a member of our staff, she motivates us all to do our best by demonstrating excellence and a desire to be the best in everything she does, said Joyce Hill-Cooley, Owner and Franchisee of Miracle-Ear Centers of Southeast Missouri.

Kirn came to Miracle-Ear as a telemarketer, and then accepted a position as Front Office Assistant. She is now the Lead Front Office Specialist, helping drive excellence in all 5 full time stores throughout the heartland. I love the people I work with, and I love our patients, said Kirn of her achievement.

Kirn attended the Vocational School in Cape Girardeau studying Secretarial Science. Prior to joining Miracle Ear, Kirn worked at the Chaffee Day Care and Skilled Nursing Center.

Barbie is the most dedicated employee you could ask for. She has given Miracle-Ear and its patients 25 years of excellence, stated Hill-Cooley.