Marines name Ryan Eftink Assoicate of the Year

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Matt Anders
Friday, October 18, 2019
Len Knapp, Marine Corps League 1081 detachment Commandant, presents Ryan Eftink with the Department of Missouri Marine Corps League Associate of the Year award.

Ryan Eftink of Cape Girardeau was recently named Associate Member of the Year by the Department of Missouri Marine Corps League. Eftink, an associate member of the local Marine Corps League detachment, was nominated for this state wide award by the members. Eftink was selected out of a group of impressive candidates from across the state. While Eftink participates in several Marine Corps League events, his efforts with the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash and the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program is what he was mainly recognized for. After receiving the award, Eftink told league members he doesn't do it for the recognition he does it for the kids and the community. Commandant Len Knapp, of detachment 1081 said "its unsung heroes like Ryan that make Cape and southeast Missouri such a great place to live"

