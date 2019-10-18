Central students transport audience to Narnia

Editorial

Cape Girardeau Central High School students have immersed themselves into the magical land of Narnia as they prepare to dazzle audiences this weekend with their production of a C.S. Lewis classic "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."

The story features Aslan, the great and powerful lion, and four inquisitive children -- Peter, Susan, Edmond and Lucy -- who enter Narnia through a wardrobe. Story antagonist, the White Witch, has other plans. It's a classic good vs. evil storyline with twists and turns along the way. As reported by the Southeast Missourian's Joshua Hartwig, the play was adapted for stage production by Joseph Robinette though it follows the novel closely.

Tickets are available -- $5 for students and $7 general admission -- at the door of the Kinder Performance Hall located on the Central High School campus. There will be performances at 7 tonight and Saturday. A sensory-friendly performance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Donated breakfast items such as granola bars and pop tarts will be accepted in lieu of a purchased ticket to Saturday afternoon's show. Items will be donated to the GROWL donation closet to benefit students at the school.

The C.S. Lewis classic is a wonderful story and engaging for a wide audience. We wish the show's cast and crew well and encourage you to attend one of the performances.