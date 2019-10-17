*Menu
User-submitted story by Renee Bankson Kennedy
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Renee Bankson Kennedy was confirmed 9/29/2019 at Christ Evangelical Church in Cape Girardeau. Rev. Daniel Johnson performed the confirmation rites, with her first communion on October 6.

There was a reception held after the ceremony by the Mary-Martha Women's Group. She became a member of the Group October 2.

