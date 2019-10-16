*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Winston

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Suzanne Schreter
Wednesday, October 16, 2019

My name is Suzanne Schreter and my sister Lisane passed away december 2018 of stage 4 breast cancer her cat Winston went to live with family in chicago but allergies made it impossible for him to stay. He was being professionally being transported on september 14 the 2019 to texas to live with another family and somehow got away from her. He was last seen on and near black street in chaffee where your church is I was hoping you could mention this to your members and ir post it to facebook in hopes that someone sees or finds winston. He also answers to tinnie and tin tin. Thankyou, sue

Comments