Church effort raises $61K to erase more than $6M in medical debt1A Cape Girardeau church had a goal of raising $24,000 last weekend to help eliminate about $2.4 million worth of medical bills for more than 2,200 families in an 11-county area. But response to the churchs fundraising appeal was so overwhelming,...
Cape mayor: Council could seek 7-year sales tax extension to pay for road projects3Voters may be asked next year to extend Cape Girardeaus transportation sales tax for another seven years rather than the traditional five years, Mayor Bob Fox said at Wednesdays City Council meeting. The citys transportation sales tax was...
SADI shuttle to stop transportation service FridayAfter more than 26 years serving the heartland, the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) is closing its shuttle service, which transports individuals with disabilities and the elderly. In a Wednesday news release, SADI executive...
To Narnia: 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' opens Thursday at Cape CentralStudents at Cape Girardeau Central High School have taken the plotline of a classic childrens fantasy by C.S. Lewis The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and made it their own. With exaggerated on-stage elements, a set adorned with student...
Cape council awards $942,000 contract for concrete street repairsCape Girardeau city government will spend more than $942,000 to repair sections of nine concrete streets. The City Council on Wednesday awarded a contract to the low bidder, Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Improvements will be made to sections of...
Jamie Burger formally announces run for House seatBENTON, Mo. A former Scott County presiding commissioner has officially announced his plans to file for candidacy in the race for Missouris 148th District state representative. Jamie Burger, who served on the Scott County Commission for 18...
Jackson police offer prescription drug dropoff event Oct. 26Jackson police will collect unwanted, unused and expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the police/fire complex, 525 S. Hope St. This will mark the 18th such event in nine years, Jackson police said in a news release. The...
Subscriber exclusive Cape council set to hire consultant for airport projects2The Cape Girardeau City Council will vote today on a measure to hire a consultant to perform planning work costing more than $472,000 as the first step toward construction of a new terminal and other major improvements to the citys airport. A...
Saint Francis Medical Center, Cape city set to prescribe new policing effort4Saint Francis Healthcare System plans to pay the salaries and benefits of five additional Cape Girardeau police officers, who will provide round-the-clock law enforcement at the medical centers main campus. The Cape Girardeau City Council is...
Ways to celebrate SE Homecoming: More than 10,000 alumni expectedSoutheast Missouri State University is expecting more than 10,000 alumni to visit its halls and crowd Houck Stadium during this years Homecoming celebrations set for Monday through Oct. 26. We talked with alumni relations director George Gasser...
Family of baby born with biliary atresia asks for helpWeston Engelen was born Nov. 16. Three days later, lab tests came back abnormal he was diagnosed with a congenital liver disease, biliary atresia. Kim Hoffman said her godson and 10-and-a-half-month-old miracle baby Weston of Cape Girardeau...
Be There for Them: How to support someone you know who has cancerYou have cancer is possibly one of the heaviest statements someone could receive. Between the rush of panic, despair and isolation, there are many emotions to process when someone has been diagnosed with cancer. When this happens, their world is...
Rural Routes: Marble Hill mechanic Pat Grippo reflects on life, plans for future1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Pat Grippo moved to Marble Hill to start a repair shop June 29, 1992. My birthday, six oclock. Thats when the moving truck pulled up to my house in town. It was a long way from his former home in upstate New York, but not...
Scott City businessman to run for Missouri House seatScott City real estate agent and small-business owner Will Perry will seek a state House seat next year, setting up a Republican primary battle with Democrat-turned-Republican Jamie Burger. Perry and Burger are seeking the 148th District House seat...
Most read 10/15/19Multi-specialty medical practice Alliance Health to open next month1Several local physicians are combining their practices in a new multi-specialty medical practice set to open next month in Cape Girardeau. Alliance Health is scheduling appointments now for its primary care, internal medicine, pediatric and...
Southeast announces Distinguished Service Award, Young Alumni Service Award recipientsSeveral Southeast Missouri State University graduates and a faculty member will be recognized next week during the universitys annual homecoming festivities. The university announced Monday its 2019 Distinguished Service Award recipient is Abbie...
Festival brings taste of Germany to ChaffeeCHAFFEE, Mo. Monitoring homemade bratwursts and burgers on his grill Saturday during German Days in Chaffee, The German Cook Christian Voigt said with a big smile, This is festival season. It was the end of Chaffees two-day annual festival...
Cape Christian Community School to host 5K, walkCape Christian Community School will host its first race and walk to benefit Christian education Saturday. The certified route runs from Ivers Square near the Common Pleas Courthouse up Broadway, around Capaha Park and back to the starting point....
Photo Gallery 10/15/19Jackson Rotary Pancake DayJackson Rotary Pancake Day was Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the New McKendree United Methodist Church's south campus in Jackson. Pancake day coordinator Dana Townsend said this is the 70th holding of the event scheduled this year from 6:30 a.m. to 7...
Verona Lambert: Share that positivity with others.1A decade ago this October, Verona Lambert was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Lambert grew up in Sikeston, Missouri, attended Southeast Missouri State University and married her high school sweetheart. She moved to Jackson in the mid-1990s,...
Local News 10/14/19Clinical Trials Give Tomorrows Treatment, Today1Cristal Austin of Parma, Missouri, takes three pills everyday: a placebo, aspirin and then another placebo. Every three months, she visits her physician to monitor blood work and vitals; they have been tracking her progress since January. In...
Governor appoints Almandoz to state commissionMary Jane Almandoz of Cape Girardeau was appointed Friday to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission by Gov. Mike Parson. Almandoz spent many years teaching Spanish in both public and private schools in California. Over the past 17 years, she...
Judge rules Scott County official's Facebook posts off limits in court case3A judge Friday barred a plaintiff's attorney in a sex discrimination case from questioning a Scott County official about his past Facebook posts, which have been described as sexist and vulgar. At a hearing in the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape...
VintageNOW fashion show set for next weekend: 'it truly is so important to the Safe House'With a goal of $100,000 and more than 50 performers and models, the VintageNOW Fashion Show's 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- "Heroes and Legends" -- aims to be the biggest yet. The event will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Most read 10/12/19Condemnation process frustrates Cape council members6Dilapidated, vacant buildings have turned some Cape Girardeau city blocks into neighborhood eyesores and left City Council members frustrated over the lengthy condemnation process. "The frustration is the amount of time it takes to get it done,"...
Most read 10/11/19Perryville man faces charge after his pickup truck struck Cape police car1A Perryville, Missouri, man was charged with careless and imprudent driving after his Toyota pickup truck struck the rear of a Cape Girardeau police car and overturned Thursday on Interstate 55. The charge was filed against Corey Robinson, 39, who...
Most read 10/10/19$3M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Schnucks in CapeSomeone who bought a Missouri Lottery ticket in Cape Girardeau this week is $3 million richer today. A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks supermarket matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday nights lottery...
