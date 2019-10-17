VintageNOW celebrates 10 years with Saturday's fashion show

Editorial

This area loves a good event. And when you can combine a cause with the party, it makes it all the better.

The 10th annual VintageNOW Fashion Show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. This will be a night of fun with fashion to benefit the Safe House for Women. This year's theme is "Heroes and Legends" and gets its inspiration from pioneers such as Amelia Earhart and Marie Currie along with everyday heroes in our own community.

As reported by Joshua Hartwig in the Southeast Missourian, the fashion show got its start with Deb Maevers, owner of Pastime Antiques in Cape Girardeau.

"She is truly tireless in both her support for the Safe House and her passion for VintageNOW," Jessica Hill, Safe House director told the newspaper. "I feel like her creativity knows no bounds in terms of the inspiration she has each year for the theme, the show and making it such an amazing event."

The fashion show raised $98,500 last year and this year's goal is $100,000. If you haven't purchased tickets, do so soon as the show always draws an impressive crowd. Tickets can be purchased online at www.vintagenow.org.

It's sobering that there is a need for the Safe House, which serves as a safe haven to women fleeing domestic violence. In 2018, the Safe House received 635 hotline calls and provided shelter for 84 women, 20 men and 37 children. They also served 9,150 meals. However, it's heartening to see such compassion from the community which funds the organization and its new undisclosed location. Plus, it's a party with a cause.

To see photos from previous years, check out previous years' galleries with this editorial at www.semissourian.com.

Thanks to the many volunteers and sponsors who help make the VintageNOW Fashion Show possible.