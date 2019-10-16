This year Auto Tire and Parts NAPA celebrates 110 years in business. Auto Tire and Parts opened its first store in 1909 at Broadway and Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau in response to a customer's need for model T parts. There were only 12 horseless carriages in all of Cape County at that time and the closest part stores were either in St. Louis or Memphis. In addition to auto parts and tires, the store also carried wagon parts, because some of its customers still relied on horse-drawn carriages for transportation. The original store consisted of a parts counter and a machine shop that offered the first welding equipment in Cape Girardeau.

In the 1920's and 30's, as cars became more popular, Auto Tire and Parts focused more on auto parts and even stopped selling tires. Even though the company no longer sold tires, the owners kept the name and to this day it remains a symbol of product quality, service excellence, and commitment to hometown values.

The company changed ownership in 1948 when Pat Tlapek purchased the business. The 1950's marked a significant period of growth, with stores opening in Sikeston, Perryville, and Charleston, Missouri. During the same decade the original store relocated to Ellis Street and added a warehouse. Growth and expanding locations continued into the 60's and 70's. In 1973, the warehouse was moved to a brand new, much larger facility at its present location on Kingshighway.

In 1981, Pat Tlapek's son John joined the business full time after growing up working in various parts of the company while going to school. Auto Tire and Parts continued to grow and in 1989, John Tlapek bought the business. With 13 locations going into the 1990's, John brought in Mike Himmelberg, Bob Tlapek and Greg Stroup as co-owners to prepare the company for industry consolidation and opportunities for significant growth. In 1999, while celebrating 90 years in business, they opened their 25th location. The pace of growth has continued and now as Auto Tire and Parts NAPA turns 110, there are 50 locations serving the Heartland.

In addition to the retail stores, Auto Tire and Parts NAPA has a Tool Truck that can demo units and bring a "tool show on wheels" to different locations. There is also a Heavy Duty division that was started in 2008 with the most knowledgeable and experienced professionals in the area to assist with ordering parts for medium and heavy duty trucks and equipment. Additionally, there is a Paint, Body and Equipment Supply division that started in the 1960's. The PBE team consists of experienced technicians who are dedicated to bringing the best products and customer service to collision repair shops across the region. The Machine Shop has grown to one of the largest and most advanced operations of its kind in the country employing a large team of full-time machinists. Heavy Duty, PBE and Machine Shop customers have the advantage of daily delivery to all Auto Tire and Parts locations. This daily distribution network brings quick availability of parts to customers from Cape's warehouse, all of NAPA's distribution network, and other resources.

Auto Tire and Parts NAPA also believes in giving back to local communities through many sponsorships and donations. Their biggest charitable partner is St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Last year Auto Tire and Parts NAPA raised over $12,000 in donations (from local store and community events) for St. Judes.

There aren't too many family-owned stores that have been around for 110 years. Owner John Tlapek attributes that success to their customers and employees. The goal is not to have the biggest but the best. Today, Auto Tire and Parts NAPA, with its 50 locations and 400 employees, continues to distinguish itself from competitors by focusing on its hometown roots and longstanding personal relationships with customers. The future is bright as the employees of Auto Tire and Parts NAPA work diligently to build on their tradition of quality products, knowledgeable people, and hometown personal service. They truly are the "Parts Professionals Since 1909".