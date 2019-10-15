Prayer 10-15-19

VintageNOW fashion show set for next weekend: 'it truly is so important to the Safe House'

With a goal of $100,000 and more than 50 performers and models, the VintageNOW Fashion Show's 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- "Heroes and Legends" -- aims to be the biggest yet. The event will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape...