Gov. Parson Signs Proclamation Declaring October National Chiropractic Health Month in Missouri

Jefferson City, Missouri. The Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association (MCPA) would like to thank Gov. Parson for signing a proclamation declaring October 2019 to be National Chiropractic Health Month in Missouri. The MCPA joins the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and chiropractors nationwide during National Chiropractic Health Month in October to encourage people to take simple steps to improve the health of their bones, muscles and jointsthe musculoskeletal (MSK) systemas part of this years Strength. Stability. Success. campaign.

More than one in two adults report experiencing an MSK condition such as back pain, neck pain, joint pain, arthritis and osteoporosis. They are the most commonly reported medical conditions among those under age 65 and the second most common condition for people age 65 and older. Low back pain alone is the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Nurturing musculoskeletal health over a lifetime begins with good nutrition, adequate hydration and healthy habits such as regular rest and physical activity, notes Dr. Robert Kessinger, President of the MCPA. Prevention is also key; we can reduce the risk of injury by improving our posture and movement techniques as well the ergonomics of our work and home environments.

This October, set yourself up for future stability and success by taking a few simple steps to improve the strength of your MSK health:

1. Move more. Bones, muscles and joints need movement to stay healthy. The U.S. surgeon general recommends adults get at least 150 minutes weekly of moderate physical activity (such as walking, yardwork, recreational swimming) or at least 75 minutes of intense weekly activity (such as jogging, hiking uphill, basketball). 2. Eat a balanced diet. Proper nutrition is just as important to musculoskeletal health as it is to overall health. Eat a balanced diet that includes whole fresh foods and try to avoid processed foods. Be sure to get enough calcium and vitamin D for your bones and lean protein to build and maintain strong muscles. 3. Go outside. The sun helps our bodies produce Vitamin D, which in turn helps us to absorb calcium and strengthen bones. 4. Do weight-bearing exercises. Walking, jogging and resistance exercises such as weightlifting can improve bone density. Planks and squats can also strengthen core muscles. Non-weight-bearing exercises such as swimming and biking also can benefit the MSK system, especially for people unable to walk or jog while recovering from back, hip or knee pain. 5. Stay hydrated. Drinking water makes muscles stronger by carrying oxygen to the cells of the body. It also helps lubricate and cushion joints. 6. Quit smoking. Smoking contributes not only to cardiovascular disease but also osteoporosis and bone fracture as we age. 7. Get adequate rest. A good nights sleep enables our bodies to repair muscles and joints that are strained or injured during the day. 8. Dont drink too much alcohol. Drinking alcohol excessively can lead to osteoporosis and bone fracture.

# # #

About Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association

For over 100 years, the Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association has been promoting and championing the Chiropractic profession in Missouri. Originally founded in 1913 as the Missouri State Chiropractors Association in St. Louis, Missouri, its original purpose was to bring Chiropractic Physicians together to fight for recognition as a legitimate health care profession and to achieve licensure status in Missouri. Licensure was achieved in the 1920s and the Association continued to fight for the chiropractic profession in the Missouri General Assembly. In 2018, the Missouri State Chiropractors Association changed its name to the Missouri Chiropractic Physicians Association (MCPA). Today, in addition to its legislative activities, the MCPA provides continuing education for licensed DCs and their staff and works to educate the public on the benefits of chiropractic care. The MCPA has grown over the years from a handful of brave and dedicated doctors to the current membership of over 750. For over a century, the Association has been the only organization in the state to fight on a daily basis to advance, promote, and protect the chiropractic profession in Missouri. To learn more, visit www.mcpachiro.org, and connect with us on Facebook.

About National Chiropractic Health Month

National Chiropractic Health Month, an initiative of the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), is an annual campaign that raises awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Learn more at www.acatoday.org/NCHM.