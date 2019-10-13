Nice man on fire truck

Want to thank the fire truck driver that parked right in front of my house that was my grandsons are he even let him on the truck took the time to tell him about the stuff on the truck all it's uses and more but the nest he even put the hat on even thought he had his own fire hat on

He talked about this for hours just want to say thank you young man God bless you and all the service men in cape Girardeau and all over .