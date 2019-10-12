Prayer 10-13-19

More to explore
Governor appoints Almandoz to state commissionMary Jane Almandoz of Cape Girardeau was appointed Friday to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission by Gov. Mike Parson. Almandoz spent many years teaching Spanish in both public and private schools in California. Over the past 17 years, she...
Judge rules Scott County official's Facebook posts off limits in court caseA judge Friday barred a plaintiff's attorney in a sex discrimination case from questioning a Scott County official about his past Facebook posts, which have been described as sexist and vulgar. At a hearing in the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape...
VintageNOW fashion show set for next weekend: 'it truly is so important to the Safe House'With a goal of $100,000 and more than 50 performers and models, the VintageNOW Fashion Show's 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- "Heroes and Legends" -- aims to be the biggest yet. The event will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Aint Misbehavin: River Campus production encapsulates a piece of the African-American experienceMusic and theater lovers had the chance to hear a number of jazzy tunes Thursday evening when "Ain't Misbehavin'" premiered at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Cast member and Southeast junior Anthony Michael Shepard of St. Louis...
Condemnation process frustrates Cape council membersDilapidated, vacant buildings have turned some Cape Girardeau city blocks into neighborhood eyesores and left City Council members frustrated over the lengthy condemnation process. "The frustration is the amount of time it takes to get it done,"...
Practicing the Flute Solo
Vanessa Hill: Faith in God will get you through.If there is one thing Vanessa Hill from South Fulton, Tennessee, knows a lot about, its cancer. As a registered nurse, mom of three, and current patient of Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, she has been on a journey with cancer on and...
Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church to celebrate 150 years of worshipA Bollinger County congregation will mark 150 years of worship Sunday, a milestone to be celebrated with an afternoon program complete with a noon meal, singing and a skit of the churchs history. Sargents Chapel Lutheran Church, near...
Cape County sales tax revenue flat with only slight increase over last year17Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson says the good news is the countys sales tax revenue hasnt decreased from where it was this time last year. The bad news, though, is it hasnt increased either. In fact, its almost exactly where it was...
Perryville man faces charge after his pickup truck struck Cape police car1A Perryville, Missouri, man was charged with careless and imprudent driving after his Toyota pickup truck struck the rear of a Cape Girardeau police car and overturned Thursday on Interstate 55. The charge was filed against Corey Robinson, 39, who...
Cape city seeks to ditch West End Boulevard ditches7Cape Girardeau city officials want to ditch the ditches. Replacing drainage ditches bordering West End Boulevard is planned in conjunction with reconstructing the roadway from Rose Street to Bertling Street. But engineering the stormwater...
Judges set to hear cases at SEMO UniversityThe Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will hear oral arguments on three cases when it convenes Oct. 22 in Cape Girardeau. A three-judge panel will hold a session in Dempster Halls Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State...
Portion of Grandview in Jackson to be closed next week for water-line workA one-block section of Grandview Drive in Jackson will be closed to traffic next week while workers upgrade the water line along the street. The work between Highway 25 and Edgewood Road is scheduled to start Monday and will last until Oct. 18,...
Mississippi River forecast to crest at 35 feet FridayThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest Friday at 35 feet, 3 feet above flood stage, but more than 11 feet below its most recent crest of 46.29 feet recorded June 12 and almost 14 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet...
Cape city ready for hazardous waste collection3Households have plenty of hazardous waste, everything from fluorescent light bulbs and antifreeze to brake fluid and nail polish. Cape Girardeau residents will be able to safely dispose of that hazardous waste Saturday at Arena Park in what will be...
$3M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Schnucks in CapeSomeone who bought a Missouri Lottery ticket in Cape Girardeau this week is $3 million richer today. A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks supermarket matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday nights lottery...
Humane Society announces campaign to raise $3.7 million for a new adoption center3The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced Wednesday a capital campaign to raise $3.7 million for the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center. Two lots have been purchased beside the existing adoption...
All-inclusive playground project in Perryville receives $50,000Plans have changed for the $1 million all-inclusive playground to be constructed in Perryville, Missouris Robert J. Miget Memorial Park. But the now two-phase endeavor is coming along due to a recently acquired $50,000 from Perry Countys local...
Cape County man dies from burns suffered in weekend fireA 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man died Saturday from third-degree burns suffered in a fire, which destroyed the mobile home where he lived. Jerry Pasley died at 10:15 p.m. at St. Johns Mercy Hospital, the coroners office said...
Dreams fulfilled for 15-year-old Scott City boyCollin Braun, 15, of Scott City, middle, is seen riding a horse, Angel, for the first time alongside Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program director Varina Luttrull, left, and executive director Jodie Rubel on Wednesday at Mississippi...
Humane Society announces capital campaignThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held an event Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Laughing Gas Comedy in Cape Girardeau to announce a new capital campaign aiming to raise 3.7 million dollars for the construction of a new animal adoption center.
Most read 10/8/19Scott County deputy crashes, driving wrong way on I-55; second such crash involving a deputy in just over a yearA Scott County deputy, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55, was injured early Sunday in a crash while driving his patrol car. It was the second wrong-way crash involving a deputy from the sheriffs department in just over a year. Deputy...
Business Notebook: Stooges for sale, saying goodbye to local legend Mike Shain1The Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, presented its annual TORCH Awards at a reception Thursday night at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Two Cape Girardeau...
Dana's Hallmark opens, offers artisan merchandiseThere's a new Hallmark store at an old Hallmark store location featuring a new twist on merchandising. Confused? Keep reading for the translation. Dana's Hallmark opened in early August in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center in the former...
Blunt believes House 'ready to move' on impeachment19ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt expects a "partisan exercise" as the House considers whether to impeach President Donald Trump but said his pivotal Senate committee is focused on "putting the facts together." Blunt is a member of the...
Social media posts play out in Scott County discrimination case4An attorney for Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury wants a judge to prevent a plaintiffs lawyer in a sex discrimination case from asking questions about sexist and vulgar Facebook posts shared by the countys presiding commissioner. In...
Home run: Couple weds at Capaha Field in honor of veteran CapahaBaseball fanatics Matt and Sarah Schellingerhout tied the knot Sept. 21, but it wasnt the typical venue some may imagine for a wedding. In honor of Sarahs late father, Ron Michel, Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau was chosen as the chapel. Michel...