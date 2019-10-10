Cape Area Community Foundation accepting community grant applications through October 31

Cape Area Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for its 2019 community grantmaking program. All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2019. A total of $6,427 will be awarded.

The community grantmaking program for CACF is available to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities serving Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. Grants applications should address local needs through projects that will enhance the quality of life in the community.

Eligible nonprofits can apply online at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Search Cape Area to learn more and begin the application process. For questions, please contact Judy Cantoni, East Region Manager at (573) 803-1248 or jcantoni@cfozarks.org.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation that holds more than 3,000 funds for donors, nonprofit partners and 49 affiliate foundations, including Cape Area Community Foundation. Since its founding in 2015, CACF has distributed more than $735,000 in grants to the community and now holds assets totaling $560,696 as of June 30, 2019.

Cape Area Community Foundation

980 N. Kingshighway, Suite 103

Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701

Contact: Glen (Skip) Smallwood, CACF Board Secretary, at smallsouth@sbcglobal.net; or Judy Cantoni, CFO East Region Manager, at (573) 803-1248 or jcantoni@cfozarks.org