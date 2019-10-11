FCA's Fields of Faith rally is about more than on the field success

Editorial

More than 700 students turned out for the Fields of Faith event Wednesday evening at Houck Field.

Attendees at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes-sponsored rally heard from several speakers, most of whom were fellow classmates. Southeast Missouri State University baseball player Keegan Meyn shared how he nearly ended his life.

"The gun was in my hand," he said, "and I realized I was going to die without a relationship with God."

Former Southeast football player Wyky Jean was the keynote speaker. One of the co-founders of Honorable Young Men Club, Jean spoke about leaving a legacy and how decisions made today influence the rest of your life.

"The decisions you make today," Jean said, "declare your direction -- and your direction decides your destiny."

Fellowship of Christian Athletes does important work, and local leadership with director Mike Litzelfelner at the helm plays an important role. Whether through camps, regular meetings or events like Fields of Faith, FCA is an encouraging influence for young people, helping athletes (and non-athletes) grow in their faith and character.