Prayer 10-11-19

More to explore
-
Cape County sales tax revenue flat with only slight increase over last year1Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson says the good news is the countys sales tax revenue hasnt decreased from where it was this time last year. The bad news, though, is it hasnt increased either. In fact, its almost exactly where it was...
-
Perryville man faces charge after his pickup truck struck Cape police car1A Perryville, Missouri, man was charged with careless and imprudent driving after his Toyota pickup truck struck the rear of a Cape Girardeau police car and overturned Thursday on Interstate 55. The charge was filed against Corey Robinson, 39, who...
-
Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church to celebrate 150 years of worshipA Bollinger County congregation will mark 150 years of worship Sunday, a milestone to be celebrated with an afternoon program complete with a noon meal, singing and a skit of the churchs history. Sargents Chapel Lutheran Church, near...
-
-
Cape city seeks to ditch West End Boulevard ditches1Cape Girardeau city officials want to ditch the ditches. Replacing drainage ditches bordering West End Boulevard is planned in conjunction with reconstructing the roadway from Rose Street to Bertling Street. But engineering the stormwater...
-
Judges set to hear cases at SEMO UniversityThe Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will hear oral arguments on three cases when it convenes Oct. 22 in Cape Girardeau. A three-judge panel will hold a session in Dempster Halls Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State...
-
Portion of Grandview in Jackson to be closed next week for water-line workA one-block section of Grandview Drive in Jackson will be closed to traffic next week while workers upgrade the water line along the street. The work between Highway 25 and Edgewood Road is scheduled to start Monday and will last until Oct. 18,...
-
Mississippi River forecast to crest at 35 feet FridayThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest Friday at 35 feet, 3 feet above flood stage, but more than 11 feet below its most recent crest of 46.29 feet recorded June 12 and almost 14 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet...
-
-
-
Cape city ready for hazardous waste collection2Households have plenty of hazardous waste, everything from fluorescent light bulbs and antifreeze to brake fluid and nail polish. Cape Girardeau residents will be able to safely dispose of that hazardous waste Saturday at Arena Park in what will be...
-
$3M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Schnucks in CapeSomeone who bought a Missouri Lottery ticket in Cape Girardeau this week is $3 million richer today. A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks supermarket matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday nights lottery...
-
Humane Society announces campaign to raise $3.7 million for a new adoption center2The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced Wednesday a capital campaign to raise $3.7 million for the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center. Two lots have been purchased beside the existing adoption...
-
All-inclusive playground project in Perryville receives $50,000Plans have changed for the $1 million all-inclusive playground to be constructed in Perryville, Missouris Robert J. Miget Memorial Park. But the now two-phase endeavor is coming along due to a recently acquired $50,000 from Perry Countys local...
-
Cape County man dies from burns suffered in weekend fireA 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man died Saturday from third-degree burns suffered in a fire, which destroyed the mobile home where he lived. Jerry Pasley died at 10:15 p.m. at St. Johns Mercy Hospital, the coroners office said...
-
Dreams fulfilled for 15-year-old Scott City boyCollin Braun, 15, of Scott City, middle, is seen riding a horse, Angel, for the first time alongside Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program director Varina Luttrull, left, and executive director Jodie Rubel on Wednesday at Mississippi...
-
Olivia Carter of Jefferson Elementary named Missouri State Counselor of the YearJefferson Elementary School counselor Olivia Carter, right, receives a hug from principal Leigh Ragsdale as students congratulate Carter on being named Missouri State Counselor of the Year by the Missouri School Counselor Association on Wednesday at...
-
Grant to help pay for paving roads at Jackson industrial parkAccess to Jacksons South Industrial Park will be improved thanks to a matching grant announced this week by the Delta Regional Authority as part of the organizations economic development assistance program. The $137,825 grant will help pay about...
-
-
-
Cape city applies for state aid to finish Veterans Memorial Drive9Cape Girardeau city officials have applied for state funding to complete the final two sections of Veterans Memorial Drive in a move that could involve a design-build approach. City officials hope to take advantage of Gov. Mike Parsons new...
-
Dare to Dream: Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner set for Oct. 19; educator Gretchen A. Haynes Woods to give keynote speechWith a theme of Dare to Dream, Cape Girardeau NAACP president Pat Thompson-McBride said this years Freedom Fund Dinner will bridge the gap between NAACP and the community. The event is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference...
-
Jackson police officers honored for helping man caught in flash floodA Jackson motorist thought he could cross a low-water bridge during a recent flash flood, but instead found himself trapped in his pickup truck and swept a half-mile downstream. Two Jackson police officers received meritorious service awards...
-
Gibson Center to team up with local churches for south-side cleanup initiativeCongregation members from Soulful Harvest Ministries and True Vine Ministries are teaming up with Gibson Recovery Center staff and clients to pick up trash and mow lawns in Cape Girardeaus south side. The volunteers will gather at 8 a.m. Oct. 26...
-
-
Fired police dispatcher sues former Miner, Mo., police chief, cityA fired Miner, Missouri, police dispatcher has filed a federal lawsuit against the former police chief and the city, alleging sex and age discrimination and wrongful termination. The termination of Laura Adams of Benton, Missouri, was a factor in...
-
-
Humane Society announces capital campaignThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held an event Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Laughing Gas Comedy in Cape Girardeau to announce a new capital campaign aiming to raise 3.7 million dollars for the construction of a new animal adoption center.
-
-
Most read 10/8/19Scott County deputy crashes, driving wrong way on I-55; second such crash involving a deputy in just over a yearA Scott County deputy, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55, was injured early Sunday in a crash while driving his patrol car. It was the second wrong-way crash involving a deputy from the sheriffs department in just over a year. Deputy...
-
Business Notebook: Stooges for sale, saying goodbye to local legend Mike Shain1The Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, presented its annual TORCH Awards at a reception Thursday night at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Two Cape Girardeau...
-
-
Dana's Hallmark opens, offers artisan merchandiseThere's a new Hallmark store at an old Hallmark store location featuring a new twist on merchandising. Confused? Keep reading for the translation. Dana's Hallmark opened in early August in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center in the former...
-
-
Most read 10/5/19FEMA denies federal aid for Illinois residents, businesses3Record flooding devastated the Illinois locales of East Cape Girardeau and McClure and closed the Bill Emerson Bridge for weeks earlier this year, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency has concluded the damage was not enough to warrant federal...
-
Most read 10/5/19Women for Trump co-chair champions President's success48At only 27 years of age, Madison Gesiotto's resume is impressive. Attorney, Miss Ohio USA winner, political columnist and Fox News contributor. She can now add National Women for Trump co-chair to her vitae. Gesiotto was in town Thursday to speak at...
-
Most read 10/4/19Blunt believes House 'ready to move' on impeachment19ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt expects a "partisan exercise" as the House considers whether to impeach President Donald Trump but said his pivotal Senate committee is focused on "putting the facts together." Blunt is a member of the...