Rockin'4Relief 2019 fundraiser for families of fallen first responders

Cape city ready for hazardous waste collection1Households have plenty of hazardous waste, everything from fluorescent light bulbs and antifreeze to brake fluid and nail polish. Cape Girardeau residents will be able to safely dispose of that hazardous waste Saturday at Arena Park in what will be...
$3M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Schnucks in CapeSomeone who bought a Missouri Lottery ticket in Cape Girardeau this week is $3 million richer today. A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks supermarket matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday nights lottery...
Humane Society announces campaign to raise $3.7 million for a new adoption centerThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced Wednesday a capital campaign to raise $3.7 million for the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center. Two lots have been purchased beside the existing adoption...
All-inclusive playground project in Perryville receives $50,000Plans have changed for the $1 million all-inclusive playground to be constructed in Perryville, Missouris Robert J. Miget Memorial Park. But the now two-phase endeavor is coming along due to a recently acquired $50,000 from Perry Countys local...
Cape County man dies from burns suffered in weekend fireA 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man died Saturday from third-degree burns suffered in a fire, which destroyed the mobile home where he lived. Jerry Pasley died at 10:15 p.m. at St. Johns Mercy Hospital, the coroners office said...
Dreams fulfilled for 15-year-old Scott City boyCollin Braun, 15, of Scott City, middle, is seen riding a horse, Angel, for the first time alongside Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program director Varina Luttrull, left, and executive director Jodie Rubel on Wednesday at Mississippi...
Olivia Carter of Jefferson Elementary named Missouri State Counselor of the YearJefferson Elementary School counselor Olivia Carter, right, receives a hug from principal Leigh Ragsdale as students congratulate Carter on being named Missouri State Counselor of the Year by the Missouri School Counselor Association on Wednesday at...
Grant to help pay for paving roads at Jackson industrial parkAccess to Jacksons South Industrial Park will be improved thanks to a matching grant announced this week by the Delta Regional Authority as part of the organizations economic development assistance program. The $137,825 grant will help pay about...
Cape city applies for state aid to finish Veterans Memorial Drive7Cape Girardeau city officials have applied for state funding to complete the final two sections of Veterans Memorial Drive in a move that could involve a design-build approach. City officials hope to take advantage of Gov. Mike Parsons new...
Dare to Dream: Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner set for Oct. 19; educator Gretchen A. Haynes Woods to give keynote speechWith a theme of Dare to Dream, Cape Girardeau NAACP president Pat Thompson-McBride said this years Freedom Fund Dinner will bridge the gap between NAACP and the community. The event is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference...
Jackson police officers honored for helping man caught in flash floodA Jackson motorist thought he could cross a low-water bridge during a recent flash flood, but instead found himself trapped in his pickup truck and swept a half-mile downstream. Two Jackson police officers received meritorious service awards...
Gibson Center to team up with local churches for south-side cleanup initiativeCongregation members from Soulful Harvest Ministries and True Vine Ministries are teaming up with Gibson Recovery Center staff and clients to pick up trash and mow lawns in Cape Girardeaus south side. The volunteers will gather at 8 a.m. Oct. 26...
Fired police dispatcher sues former Miner, Mo., police chief, cityA fired Miner, Missouri, police dispatcher has filed a federal lawsuit against the former police chief and the city, alleging sex and age discrimination and wrongful termination. The termination of Laura Adams of Benton, Missouri, was a factor in...
Highway patrol: Wrong-way crash result of medical issue7A wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 involving a Scott County deputy Sunday occurred because the officer had a medical issue, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Deputy Jason Vishe, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was driving southbound in...
Humane Society announces capital campaignThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held an event Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Laughing Gas Comedy in Cape Girardeau to announce a new capital campaign aiming to raise 3.7 million dollars for the construction of a new animal adoption center.
Cape police investigating disturbance, shots fired Sunday morning1Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a disturbance and shots fired early Sunday at Broadway and Ellis Street. The incident was reported at 1:25 a.m. In a text message to the Southeast Missourian, police Sgt. Joey Hann said a crowd...
Cape council eyes ban on tobacco sales to people younger than 219Cape Girardeau City Council members may prohibit anyone younger than 21 from buying tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes. Council members Monday instructed city staff to research a possible city ordinance to impose such a restriction...
Scott County deputy crashes, driving wrong way on I-55; second such crash involving a deputy in just over a yearA Scott County deputy, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55, was injured early Sunday in a crash while driving his patrol car. It was the second wrong-way crash involving a deputy from the sheriffs department in just over a year. Deputy...
Jackson Aldermen approve construction of East Main Street/Shawnee Boulevard roundaboutMotorists planning to use East Main Street in Jackson to access Interstate 55 next spring to avoid highway construction at the I-55/U.S. 61 interchange could face major road construction on that route as well, at least for a few weeks. The Jackson...
Jackson Homecomers to remain in same location, on same days next yearDespite recent requests by several uptown Jackson merchants to either adjust the hours or location of the citys annual Homecomers celebration, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen indicated Monday night they are not inclined to make any changes...
Business Notebook: Stooges for sale, saying goodbye to local legend Mike Shain1The Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, presented its annual TORCH Awards at a reception Thursday night at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Two Cape Girardeau...
Dana's Hallmark opens, offers artisan merchandiseThere's a new Hallmark store at an old Hallmark store location featuring a new twist on merchandising. Confused? Keep reading for the translation. Dana's Hallmark opened in early August in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center in the former...
Most read 10/5/19FEMA denies federal aid for Illinois residents, businesses3Record flooding devastated the Illinois locales of East Cape Girardeau and McClure and closed the Bill Emerson Bridge for weeks earlier this year, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency has concluded the damage was not enough to warrant federal...
Most read 10/5/19Women for Trump co-chair champions President's success48At only 27 years of age, Madison Gesiotto's resume is impressive. Attorney, Miss Ohio USA winner, political columnist and Fox News contributor. She can now add National Women for Trump co-chair to her vitae. Gesiotto was in town Thursday to speak at...
Most read 10/4/19Blunt believes House 'ready to move' on impeachment19ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt expects a "partisan exercise" as the House considers whether to impeach President Donald Trump but said his pivotal Senate committee is focused on "putting the facts together." Blunt is a member of the...
Most read 10/4/19Social media posts play out in Scott County discrimination case4An attorney for Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury wants a judge to prevent a plaintiffs lawyer in a sex discrimination case from asking questions about sexist and vulgar Facebook posts shared by the countys presiding commissioner. In...
Rockin'4Relief 2019 fundraiser for families of fallen first responders
Hello southeast missourian team! My name is Andrew Vanek and My awesome daughter is Trynity vanek... I was messaging to let you know that Trynity has been the MAIN rocker for Rockin4relief for the past 3 years and will be rocking this Saturday the 12th at the main location again at Wings etc in Cape for 10 hours straight ! All proceeds go directly to The Backstoppers organization who takes care of families of local first responders killed in the line of duty. We are so proud of her and her support of our first responders! At 9 pm there will be an AWESOME finale and countdown for her to be able to stand up after 10 hours with multiple emergency vehicles hitting sirens and lights! We will be out side of Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau on Oct12th from 11am to 9pm . It would make an amazing story and a positive one for law enforcement and support at that! Hope to maybe see you all there! Thank you for your time!I will also attach a couple photos from the years past as well -Andrew Vanek-
