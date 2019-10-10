Rockin'4Relief 2019 fundraiser for families of fallen first responders

Hello southeast missourian team! My name is Andrew Vanek and My awesome daughter is Trynity vanek... I was messaging to let you know that Trynity has been the MAIN rocker for Rockin4relief for the past 3 years and will be rocking this Saturday the 12th at the main location again at Wings etc in Cape for 10 hours straight ! All proceeds go directly to The Backstoppers organization who takes care of families of local first responders killed in the line of duty. We are so proud of her and her support of our first responders! At 9 pm there will be an AWESOME finale and countdown for her to be able to stand up after 10 hours with multiple emergency vehicles hitting sirens and lights! We will be out side of Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau on Oct12th from 11am to 9pm . It would make an amazing story and a positive one for law enforcement and support at that! Hope to maybe see you all there! Thank you for your time!I will also attach a couple photos from the years past as well -Andrew Vanek-