Editorial
Christian TV Network to be commended for medical debt ministry
For 201 people in Cape Girardeau -- and many more beyond -- a letter from RIP Medical Debt was an answer to prayer.
TCT Television Network recently announced $2.5 million in medical debt was being forgiven. The Christian TV ministry said this is part of their response to the many prayer requests they received about medical debt.
TCT made a substantial payment to RIP Medical Debt to wipe out the $2.5 million.
"A lot of medical debt gets bundled and resold and passed along to debt collection agencies," TCT Ministries chief financial officer Shane Chaney said.
Chaney added RIP Medical Debt purchases medical debt and then uses donations to the ministry to cover unpaid amounts. TCT made a donation of "several tens of thousands of dollars" that covered the debt.
For the 201 Cape County residents, a total of $269,428 in medical debt was forgiven.
We commend TCT Ministries for its efforts to bless those struggling with the crushing load of medical debt. What a relief this provides and a perfect illustration of the Christian faith, which is based on God's forgiveness of sin through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
We hope this act of generosity inspires others who feel led to join in the cause, helping those struggling with medical debt find relief and peace.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (10/9/19)Southeast Missourian to allow pseudonyms on online comments againThe Southeast Missourian has made several changes over time in how it manages comments below articles online. Throughout, our goal has been to encourage a positive forum for people to engage ideas, connect and be entertained. At the same time, we...
-
Column (10/8/19)How old is too old to run for president?Should there be an age limit to run for President of the United States? The question came to me after learning of Sen. Bernie Sanders' heart procedure. Just last week, I wrote about my own age and various accomplishments in my late 40s. Let's take a...
-
Editorial (10/7/19)TBY Active Living Expo returns WednesdayReturning this week is the TBY Active Living Expo at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. TBY (also known as The Best Years) is the Southeast Missourians magazine geared toward a 50-plus age audience. Each month, our folks with the...
-
Column (10/5/19)Women for Trump co-chair champions President's successAt only 27 years of age, Madison Gesiotto's resume is impressive. Attorney, Miss Ohio USA winner, political columnist and Fox News contributor. She can now add National Women for Trump co-chair to her vitae. Gesiotto was in town Thursday to speak at...
-
-
Editorial (10/4/19)Editorial: Central Academy students use art to cope with emotional strugglesArt can be a form of therapy, a coping mechanism and form of expression. Creating that environment is what Lawrence Brookins, art instructor and retired Cape Girardeau Central High School football coach, is trying to foster with his project at...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/3/19)New Cape Veteran's facility is good for patients, economyCape Girardeau received good news last week when it was announced a new $47.4 million Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center is moving forward after years of delay. The 43,000-square-foot facility will be located on a seven-acre site along...
-
Column (10/2/19)Did I almost jinx the baseball Cardinals?When I was a wee lad of 8 or 9, my brother, Rex, and I were superstitious football fans. For each game we would don our St. Louis Cardinals football jerseys, white football pants, red-striped socks, Cardinal-emblazoned helmets and take our positions...
-
-
Column (10/1/19)Five reflections of my 48th yearForty-nine years old? When did that happen? I mean, was it not just yesterday I was 21 crossing the stage at college graduation, then 25 walking into the classroom for the first time as a teacher? Ah, I think I remember now: This 49-year-old-thing...
-
Column (10/1/19)Church merger serves as an example of what can beLeading with grace. That is the motto of Sikeston pastors Kenny King and William Marshall as they merge their two churches to form a new church, Grace Bible Fellowship. The churches, Smith Chapel, a historically black church and Trinity Baptist, a...
-
Letter (10/1/19)Community Foundation honors SandfortThe Cape Area Community Foundation recently hosted an open house to honor Maurice "Moe" Sandfort for his service to the Cape board and to the community. The open house took place in August 2019 at Celebrations Downtown, in Cape Girardeau. Sandfort...
-
Editorial (9/30/19)EDITORIAL: Gibson Center helps many break chains of addictionNational statistics paint a concerning picture. About 21 million Americans suffer from addiction, though 10% receive treatment. For many, its alcohol. For others, illegal drugs. Prescription drugs also contribute to the epidemic. But theres...
-
Column (9/28/19)Fred Burgard talks Christian education and being about the things of GodFred Burgard is a self-described utility man. No, hes not a doctor, lawyer or Indian chief but hes not far off. The longtime pastor and his wife Sharon, former advisor to student athletes at Southeast Missouri State University, have lived in...
-
Editorial (9/27/19)Editorial: Old McKendree celebrates milestone birthdayAmerica is 243 years old, which means Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson, which recently celebrated its bicentennial, has been around almost as long as these United States. Last weekend a grand celebration was held over two days, marking the importance...
-
Editorial (9/26/19)Shipyard Music Festival back for year 2An outdoor music festival in downtown Cape Girardeau has been pitched many times over the years, including by Leadership Cape participants. Last September the idea became more than a concept. It actually took place -- and with rave reviews. Friday...
-
Column (9/26/19)President Trump is making progress on the opioid crisisSince President Donald Trump's first day in office, and from my first day as his health secretary, our country's opioid crisis has been one of our most challenging missions. But there were always sources of inspiration: We heard from the Americans...
-
Column (9/25/19)Quick thoughts as Cards win, Cubs falter and Cape rocksHas there been a more delicious regular season series for the Cardinals this century than their four-game sweep of the Cubs the past weekend? Each white-knuckle game was won by a run -- with the Cards three times taking the lead in their last at...
-
Editorial (9/23/19)Central, Jackson students shine off the field after rivalry gameFew rivalries in Southeast Missouri match Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools. The annual football game between the Tigers and Indians is always well attended and can even become a week-long celebration. Jackson defeated the Tigers on...
-
Editorial (9/20/19)SEMO District Fair delivers memories againThe SEMO District Fair has come and gone again. Every year it brings excitement to Cape Girardeau, from the livestock judging to the midway, from the food to the entertainment. Every year is different, but every year is the same. That's what you...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (9/19/19)Going extra mile to help children facing traumaLearning is made much more difficult under traumatic circumstances. School districts are forming plans and techniques to help students dealing with traumatic events, to help them cope and learn. The movement to provide more resources for trauma is...
-
Editorial (9/16/19)2 ways to be involved in Cape gov't in days aheadThere are a few important dates coming up for the future of Cape Girardeau. Two of them have to do with planning street and sidewalk projects well into the future, and the other has to do with an attempt to improve Cape Girardeaus south...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.